House music is in good hands as long as DJ Bbeall is around. He’s a young talented disc jockey and producer who is using his knowledge of music history to propel his own sound and output. Many electronic artists have come and gone, but DJ Bbeall is here to stay. House music has evolved exponentially since its inception in the Chicago club scene many years ago. What used to be an underground genre to communicate emotions through counterculture has turned into a commercially accepted form of music.

DJ Bbeall uses this to his advantage, with radio-ready tracks like "Adventure" and "Where Are You". His attention to detail and understanding of the genre is what has gained him his reputation as a house music innovator.

