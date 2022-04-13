How Ahmad Taher Pursued His Personal Passions and Established His Company Research Warrant

Everyone close to me thought I lost my mind for chasing my dreams, and [once] things started to pan out for me, they started to believe in my vision.

Ahmad Taher, a music promotion expert from Chicago, built a name for himself through his company Research Warrant. Ahmad used a personal interview to speak about his personal journey in the music industry and his challenges along the way. He explains, “I want people to know anything is possible. I grew up in a poor household and didn’t have a lot growing up. I worked really hard in school so that I could get a full ride and go to college.

I realized in school I was unhappy chasing a dream my parents wanted and didn’t know what I wanted to do. I withdrew and trusted my gut moved to Los Angeles with nothing and was able to make something out of nothing in about three years. Trust your gut regardless of what anyone says. Everyone close to me thought I lost my mind for chasing my dreams, and [once] things started to pan out for me, they started to believe in my vision.

”Ahmad embodies the pursuit of finding one’s true passion, and he hopes that others will be able to follow in his footsteps. He preaches the advice to have tunnel vision and trust one’s intuition. He says, “Stay determined regardless of anything or anyone external. Take every loss as an opportunity to learn. You get one opportunity to live, chase your dreams and stay focused. This is an uncomfortable ride. Be comfortable being out of your comfort zone.

”Ultimately, this strategy paid off for Ahmad and Research Warrant as the agency has become a go-to name in the industry. They have worked with highly sought clients such as the late Young Dolph, Lil XXEL, Alicia Keys, Lil Durk, $uicieboy$, Lil Baby, 6ix9ne, and others. In the next few years, Ahmad hopes to work on at least 50 top five albums and sign more talented artists who may not have gotten the opportunities they deserve.



Connect with Ahmad Taher and Research Warrant:

Ahmad Instagram: @bigahmadd

Company Website: https://researchwarrant.co/