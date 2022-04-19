How Artist & Producer Itsmatiasg Is Making a Name for Himself

Hailing from Buenos Aires, artist and producer Itsmatiasg is making his way to the top in the music industry, pairing his electric personality with his timeless talents. Never one to back down from a challenge, Itsmatiasg is proving that can make it as an independent artist today, and faces each new challenge and setback with vigor and determination. Itsmatiasg knows better than anyone that nothing in this world will get handed to you overnight, so he’s prepared to put in the hours in the studio and consult with those who have come before him to hone in on his craft and do the work that matters.

He is excited to collaborate with top artists of today because he knows that’s the best way for them to share their wisdom and teach him the tricks of the trade. Growing up in Argentina, he takes inspiration from his roots and the sounds of his childhood. A world traveler, Itsmatiasg is diverse in his interests and has a worldly perspective to help guide him through his career. Throughout this year, Itsmatiasg will continue to connect with fans, release new tracks, and maybe even hit some live sets later in the year. To hear more from Itsmatiasg and stay up-to-date on his latest projects, you can check him out at the following links:

