How Did The Drakeo The Ruler Death Fight Start?

The Streets and The Mom is talking. Drakeo The Ruler’s mother is planning to sue over her son.

Now, we can pretty much say NOW what we couldn’t say from the day Drakeo The Ruler was killed.

They are now pointing a finger[s] at YG and his camp in the death. This is not implicating YG personally but saying that the entourages just began to clash in a fight broke out, resulting in the death of Draco. But the mother isn’t saying there were crews fighting…she is saying they jumped in her boy.

Rolling Stone did an interview with the mom and she ain’t mincing words.

There are people online that are calling YG out in a major way but I am not going to post those videos because they are definitely incriminating him, snitching even. And that’s funny to me because I would never imagine somebody from the streets going directly onto social media to proclaim someone’s guilt. But this is where we are right now! At any rate, the reason I’m even writing this is because Drakeo‘s mother is now speaking.

And she is speaking very loudly.

Darrylene Corniel, Drakeo’s mother, said she is about to sue for her son. She said upwards of 60 people bumrushed Drakeo s soon as YG arrived.

“He was hit in his neck. I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window. I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served. I will not rest until justice is served.”

I saw video of Drakeo backstage bleeding myself. It was sad and pathetic to see it. I also know people that witnessed this entire thing. I do not think they would be willing to come forward. They are scared. Rightfully so.

Here’s a couple songs.