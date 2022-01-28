How Hannah Felisa’s Latest Single “1916” Became an Instant Hit across Streaming Platforms

As 1916 was added to Playlists, the song gained traction. “Streaming services have given listeners more options to find music that truly resonates with them,” says Hannah.

Music streaming services have changed the industry forever. Streaming platforms have changed the way we listen and buy music giving audiences the ability to have more control over what they listen to and when. In addition, the ability to get social and share your favorite fans with similar likes can spread the word about new artists giving life to emerging careers. Hannah Felisa’s latest single, 1916, became an instant success across streaming platforms as fans embraced her intriguing and authentic personal style.

Born in Boston, MA, Hannah Felisa is a singer and songwriter representing a new generation. At just 17 years old, she has released three singles, with 1916 reaching record downloads. “1916 was a labor of love, and I’m so proud of what that song represents,” states Hannah. “Music is a creative outlet for me. It liberates me in the moment, and I translate that into song.”

Access to great music is so much easier, and streaming services have opened our eyes to newer and more unique artists. “I really do attribute a lot of the song’s success to streaming platforms” explains Hannah. “1916 is an emotional song. It’s profound, and many people can relate to that. When people relate, they share.”

As 1916 was added to Playlists, the song gained traction. “Streaming services have given listeners more options to find music that truly resonates with them,” says Hannah. “I wrote 1916 with everyone in mind. We’ve all had experiences that can make 1916 feel like our own, so people listen and download it, making it a part of their daily playlists.”

1​916 is eloquent and melodic. The result of true talent, 1916 is just the beginning for Hannah Felisa. “Music is constantly evolving, and I love that about the industry,” states Hannah. Dedicating herself to her art and producing music that audiences enjoy, Hannah Felisa has embarked on a career of longevity as listeners continue to enthusiastically stream her music.