How Long Do Edibles Last? The Duration and Effects of Edibles

Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or new to edibles, being informed about what to expect can help you make the most of this popular consumption method.

Edibles have become increasingly popular as a method of consuming cannabis, offering a smoke-free alternative that can provide potent effects. Unlike smoking or vaping, edibles involve ingesting cannabis-infused products such as THC gummies, brownies, or beverages. One of the most common questions among both new and experienced users is, “How long do edibles last?” Understanding the duration and effects of edibles is crucial for ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. This article will delve into the factors that influence how long edibles last, the stages of their effects, and what you can expect when consuming them.

What Are Edibles?

Edibles are food or drink products infused with cannabis extracts, typically THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive compound in cannabis, or CBD (cannabidiol), which is non-psychoactive but known for its potential therapeutic benefits. These products come in various forms, including:

Gummies and Candies: One of the most popular forms, known for their precise dosing and ease of use.

One of the most popular forms, known for their precise dosing and ease of use. Baked Goods: Brownies, cookies, and other baked treats are classic edibles that many associate with cannabis consumption.

Brownies, cookies, and other baked treats are classic edibles that many associate with cannabis consumption. Beverages: Cannabis-infused drinks, including teas, sodas, and even alcoholic beverages.

Cannabis-infused drinks, including teas, sodas, and even alcoholic beverages. Chocolates: Infused chocolates offer a sweet and discreet way to consume cannabis.

How Do Edibles Work?

The effects of edibles differ significantly from those of smoking or vaping due to how the body processes them. When you ingest an edible, it is metabolized through the digestive system. This process can take longer than inhalation methods, leading to a delayed onset of effects.

Metabolism and Absorption

Once ingested, the edible travels through the stomach and into the liver. The liver metabolizes THC into 11-hydroxy-THC, a compound that is more potent and longer-lasting than THC absorbed through the lungs. This metabolic process is why the effects of edibles can feel stronger and last longer than those from smoking or vaping.

How Long Do Edibles Take to Kick In?

One of the most important aspects of consuming edibles is understanding the onset time. Because edibles need to be digested, the effects do not begin immediately.

Typical Onset Time

For most people, the effects of edibles start to be felt between 30 minutes to 2 hours after consumption. This wide range depends on several factors, including your metabolism, the type of edible consumed, and whether you’ve eaten other food beforehand.

Factors Influencing Onset Time

Metabolism: Individuals with faster metabolisms may feel the effects of edibles more quickly, while those with slower metabolisms may experience a longer delay.

Individuals with faster metabolisms may feel the effects of edibles more quickly, while those with slower metabolisms may experience a longer delay. Type of Edible: Liquid-based edibles like beverages or tinctures tend to be absorbed more quickly than solid edibles like brownies or gummies.

Liquid-based edibles like beverages or tinctures tend to be absorbed more quickly than solid edibles like brownies or gummies. Stomach Contents: Consuming edibles on an empty stomach can lead to quicker onset, while taking them with a meal may slow down the absorption process.

How Long Do the Effects of Edibles Last?

The duration of the effects of edibles is one of the most significant differences between edibles and other forms of cannabis consumption.

Typical Duration of Effects

On average, the effects of edibles can last anywhere from 4 to 12 hours. For some users, particularly those who are new to edibles or have consumed a higher dose, the effects might even linger into the next day, sometimes up to 24 hours.

Factors Influencing Duration

Dosage: Higher doses of THC will generally lead to longer-lasting effects. Beginners are advised to start with a low dose (5-10mg of THC) to gauge their tolerance.

Individual Tolerance: Those who consume cannabis regularly may find that the effects wear off more quickly, while infrequent users may experience longer-lasting effects.

Body Composition: Factors such as body weight, fat content, and metabolism all play a role in how long the effects of edibles will last.

The Stages of an Edible High

Understanding the stages of an edible high can help you better prepare for and manage the experience.

Onset

As mentioned earlier, the onset of effects typically begins within 30 minutes to 2 hours after ingestion. During this phase, users may start to feel subtle changes in mood, body sensation, and perception.

Peak

The peak effects of edibles usually occur between 2 to 4 hours after consumption. During this time, the effects are at their strongest. Users may experience intense euphoria, deep relaxation, altered perception of time, and in some cases, heightened sensory experiences.

Come Down

After the peak, the effects will gradually start to taper off. This phase can last several hours, with the intensity of the high diminishing slowly. Users often report feeling sleepy or relaxed as the high subsides.

Aftereffects

For some, the aftereffects of edibles can be felt the next day. This may include a lingering sense of relaxation, grogginess, or a “hangover” effect, particularly if a high dose was consumed.

Potential Side Effects of Edibles

While edibles offer a discreet and long-lasting way to enjoy cannabis, they are not without potential side effects.

Common Side Effects

Dry Mouth and Eyes: These are common side effects of cannabis consumption, including edibles.

These are common side effects of cannabis consumption, including edibles. Drowsiness: Due to the longer-lasting effects, edibles can cause drowsiness, making it essential to avoid activities that require full alertness, such as driving.

Due to the longer-lasting effects, edibles can cause drowsiness, making it essential to avoid activities that require full alertness, such as driving. Anxiety or Paranoia: High doses of THC can lead to feelings of anxiety or paranoia, especially in those who are sensitive to cannabis.

Overconsumption Risks

One of the main risks with edibles is overconsumption, which can occur if a user takes more before the initial dose has fully kicked in. This can lead to an uncomfortable experience, characterized by intense anxiety, nausea, and, in severe cases, hallucinations. To avoid this, it’s crucial to start with a low dose and wait at least 2 hours before considering additional consumption.

Tips for a Safe and Enjoyable Edible Experience

To ensure a positive experience with edibles, consider the following tips:

Start Low, Go Slow : Begin with a low dose of THC, especially if you’re new to edibles. It’s easier to take more than to deal with an overwhelming high.

: Begin with a low dose of THC, especially if you’re new to edibles. It’s easier to take more than to deal with an overwhelming high. Wait for the Effects: Be patient and allow enough time for the effects to set in before consuming more.

Be patient and allow enough time for the effects to set in before consuming more. Choose a Comfortable Setting: Since the effects of edibles last several hours, it’s best to consume them in a safe and comfortable environment.

Since the effects of edibles last several hours, it’s best to consume them in a safe and comfortable environment. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to combat dry mouth and stay hydrated throughout your experience.

Conclusion

Edibles offer a unique and potent way to enjoy cannabis, but understanding how long they last and what effects they can have is crucial for a safe and enjoyable experience. The duration of an edible high can vary significantly based on factors like dosage, individual metabolism, and tolerance. By starting with a low dose, being patient, and choosing a comfortable setting, you can ensure that your experience with edibles is both enjoyable and manageable.

Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or new to edibles, being informed about what to expect can help you make the most of this popular consumption method. Remember, the effects of edibles can be powerful and long-lasting, so always approach them with caution and mindfulness.