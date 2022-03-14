Ian Prukner: The Soul’s Connection to Music

Living in a digital world has made everything so much easier. Ian Prukner explains that social media platforms have played an enormous role in the popularity of his music.

Music has always been a universally understood language that is crucial to human survival. Ian Prukner has nurtured his passion for music throughout his life, understanding that music is one of the most fantastic forms of soul connection. The music industry is quite competitive, and getting recognition for your music can be difficult. Ian Prukner has, however, managed to create music that resonates with audiences and sets charts ablaze.

Everyday experiences heavily influence Ian Prukner’s music. His latest single is a testament to this as he draws inspiration from people, situations, and feelings. The song delves into the protective walls that Ian Prukner has previously put up around himself and how the right people can melt those walls and help you break out of your self-imposed prison. The song has become widely appreciated by audiences worldwide due to its articulate words and unforgettable melody.

Releasing music that audiences enjoy is a huge source of motivation for Ian Prukner to keep moving. However, he also explains that his music comes from a very profound part of him. That is why he takes his own time to work on his songs and release masterpieces. This latest single has topped charts and become famous on people’s playlists.

Speaking about his future plans in the music industry, Ian Prukner explains that he is looking forward to letting the world in on more of his music and interacting with fans worldwide. Ian Prukner is taking the explosive popularity of his single in stride. He says that he didn’t expect it to blow up so much, but he is humbled that so many people relate to his feelings and thoughts.