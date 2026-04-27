Is Nicki Minaj Still With Kenneth Petty? Fans Think Otherwise

Nicki Minaj has sparked rumors that her husband Kenneth Petty may be back in Queens and possibly out of her life.

Nicki Minaj has gone unusually quiet, and that silence is making people talk louder.

Now listen, when Nicki Minaj disappears from the noise, the Barbz and the bystanders play detective. This is the same woman who once had timelines in a frenzy during her so-called “MAGA Minaj” phase, speaking freely and unapologetically. These days, though, it is crickets. And in the world of celebrity, silence is rarely just silence.

Here is where things get interesting. Internet sleuths have been digging into public records and social chatter, pointing toward her husband, Kenneth Petty. The rumor mill claims he may be back in Queens. Yes, Queens. This is the same stomping grounds that built them both. But in 2026, eyebrows go up.

The big question floating around is simple. Why would his address allegedly be back in the neighborhood? Nobody has a clear answer. And when there is no answer, people create their own. Some are suggesting that Nicki may have shown him the door. Rumors.

But hold on. Nicki has, at least publicly, stood by her husband through thick and thin. And it has gotten THIN. Thin as Sissy Spasek in “Carrie.” Wasn’t she trying to help clean up his legal situations and get his special issues resolved? Just a question.

At the same time, Nicki made her own moves behind the scenes. Citizenship matters reportedly handled. And maybe, just maybe, personal decisions were made.

So what is really going on? I am not going to put the address out there, but the internet has and it ain’t cute. I hope homie did not fumble that massive bag.

We will be watching.