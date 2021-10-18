Jay-Z To Testify In Botched Perfume Deal Battle

Jigga is battling to get his millions from a failed perfume called “Gold Jay-Z” in a legal fight with a company called Parlux.

Jay-Z is expected to take to the witness stand in a breach of contract lawsuit over an allegedly reneged perfume deal.

The rapper is accused of breaching a contract with bosses at Parlux, who claim he failed to promote Gold Jay-Z, a men’s fragrance he launched with them in 2016.

Company officials are seeking the return of advances and royalties paid to Jay-Z and at least $18 million in punitive damages, while he has filed a countersuit claiming he’s still owed $2.7 million by Parlux.

Although the music mogul has already given a video deposition in the case, Judge Andrew Borrok ruled in a hearing earlier this monthParlux should “do this the old-fashioned way” by calling Jay as a live witness.

“This should be sorted out pretty quickly now given the fact that Mr. Viola (Parlux attorney Anthony Viola) knows that I’m encouraging him to call the artist and the artist’s business manager,” the judge added. “So, the artist might be our first witness in the case if that’s what Mr. Viola chooses.”

It’s unclear exactly when Jay is to take the stand and his attorney Alex Spiro has declined to comment.

Jury selection in the case begins on Monday.