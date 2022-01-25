Jeezy And Jeanie Allegedly Plan To Raise Child “Gender Fluid”

Jeezy and Jeanie Mai may be taking a different approach to raising their new child.

Jeezy and Jeanie Mai have reportedly named their child Monaco. And the whole community of Hip Hop and Pop were ecstatic over the prospect of another royal baby being ushered into the culture. At present time, we have not identified whether or not the baby is a boy or a girl.

However, there are new developments in this regard. The rumor is, that the proud parents are raising their baby gender fluid. So, I wanted to make sure that I got this exactly right so I looked up what gender fluid means.

And this is the definition that I got:

Gender fluidity refers to change over time in a person’s gender expression or gender identity, or both. That change might be in expression, but not identity, or in identity, but not expression. Or both expression and identity might change together.

As you can imagine, the pair has gotten a myriad of responses on social media and various websites. I am not here to judge what another human being does with their kids, but I also do not see anything wrong with raising your child as a boy or a girl. If they decide to make changes in gender later in life, that is up to them.

I will say this, that is a far cry from the Snowman that we once knew from back in the day if this is true. Clearly, Jeezy has grown up right before our eyes over the last couple of decades and he is no longer a drug-dealing & rapping Trapstar.

He’s got a whole other family now and Jeannie Mai is the north star of his new life.