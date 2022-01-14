Kanye West Raps He Wants To “Beat Pete Davidson’s A$$.”

Kanye West has lyrically made it clear what he wants to do with Pete Davidson and it includes physical violence!

It looks like Kanye West is not over the fact that he has lost Kim Kardashian to comedian Pete Davidson.

We’ve known for quite some time that he wants to stay with Kim Kardashian, even though he is dating another person. The fact that she is now dating this white guy, seems to be under his skin more than anything.

So, we have seen Kanye in the studio with The Game. And Hit-Boy. Right now and in most of those videos, there were intentional efforts to mute the audio. But there was one clip that emerge triumphantly and gave us a clue as to what Kanye West is talking about in this newest collaboration.

“God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Kanye West literally wraps this line in the new song “My Life Was Never Eazy,” incriminating himself if something does happen in the future.

By the way, this comes on the heels of Kanye being accused of assaulting a fan. I felt like that fan was out of line! But, the energy and the timing are very bad for Kanye West at this point!

“Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox is actually a hottie. I am not sure why he cannot move on past Kim Kardashian and Pete – maybe it’s just his ego!

Or maybe he’s just hurting! Either way, he has lost his wife to Pete Davidson. I do not think that he is getting Kim jealous by dating this foxy babe.