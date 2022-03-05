Kim Kardashian Sets The Internet On Fire With Sexy Pics As Kanye Laments Divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be over, but the rap star is still feeling the pain of the divorce as his ex-wife lives it up! Read more!

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian was declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye.

She has since removed “West” from her name on her social media accounts, further cementing her split from the *Donda* rap star.

She is now dating comedian Pete Davidson, while Kanye has been linked to model Chaney Jones.

Kanye is still an emotional wreck over their divorce despite their parting ways. Last night, the rapper posted an image to his 15 million followers which featured a new poem he penned titled “Divorce.”

According to Kanye, the divorce feels like he is “receiving a spiritual beating every evening.”

“Divorce feels like you worked overtime all week and you aint allowed off for the weekend,” Kanye West opined while comparing the feeling to “Halloween” demon Michael Myers.

Kanye also compared the pain to a “funeral a miscarriage and a broken leg.”

As Ye writhes in pain, his now legally single ex-wife Kim Kardashian seems to be having a ball without him.

Kim hit up Instagram to post some sexy pictures of herself getting for a ride on a motorcycle in a black bra that showed off her ample cleavage.

Kim flaunted her assets in another picture, covered by nothing but a towel, which sent her 290 million followers into a frenzy.

Another series of snaps showcased Kim and her sisters Khloe and Kendall having a ball, smiling and laughing.

Ye’s somber poem and Kim’s happy pictures come just days after she was declared legally single by a judge, as their divorce winds through family court.

Take a look at some of Kim’s latest pictures.