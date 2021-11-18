KNOW YA HIP HOP: Kendrick Lamar and DJ Hollywood

Learn about Kendrick Lamar and how he got his name and check out the man that grandfathered Drake’s style.

On November 18, 2021, the Universal Hip Hop Museum and AllHipHop.com are set to celebrate Hip Hop History Month by highlighting Kendrick Lamar and DJ Hollywood.

Hip Hop purists consider Kendrick Lamar a remnant of classic lyricism and emceeing. He is a thoughtful rapper that balances hood narratives with beautifully constructed rhyme masterpieces.



Three of his four studio albums have been listed in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time (2020). K-Dot has made history winning the Pulitzer Prize for music, making and becoming the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prestigious prize. Even with all that, this West Coast emcee pays respect to the legacy artists that have come before him 💯



Fun fact: He was named after legendary R&B singer/songwriter Eddie Kendricks. No wonder he is so amazing.

On Saturday, November 18, 1978, DJ Hollywood, the man called the father of the Hip Hop style by Kurtis Blow and Pete DJ Jones, took to the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Diplomat in New York alongside his contemporaries, DJ Junebug and DJ Reggie Wells.



Hollywood was hugely influential to DJing, creating a set that included singing, rhyming, and call and response 🌹 Despite that, Kurtis Blow said that DJ Junebug, House DJ for the iconic Disco Fever venue, was the best DJ he had ever seen.

