Kodak Black’s Friend Syko Bob Busted For DUI , Drugs And Gun Possession

Syko Bob, one of Kodak Black’s best friends, was caught with a gun and drugs earlier this week in Florida. Read more!

Florida rapper Syko Bob has been arrested for driving under the influence, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The 28-year-old was knocked with the five charges by law enforcement on Wednesday, January 5th. He is already out of jail.

When Twitter user Billbobby200@gmail.com and a possible fan asked the question, “Syk in prison?” on social media, the “Leave Him Right Na” rapper replied with a smart remark, “Naw in ya mama guts.”

Naw in ya mama guts https://t.co/s8k2FPyLjS — Syko Bob (@sykobob1k) January 7, 2022

Last year, Kodak Black’s protégé was injured during a drive-by shooting.

AllHipHop.com reported that the attack on the Sniper Gang member and two other associates happened in broad daylight in a busy intersection in Lauderhill, Florida. Shooters in a black BMW opened fire on their vehicle on April 26th, around 3:00 p.m.

The driver of Syko Bob’s vehicle sped up and struck several vehicles in an attempt to get away. Someone from Syko Bob’s car fired back, causing the BMW to crash into a van.

The occupants of both vehicles abandoned the scene and fled. Syko Bob and his crew were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.