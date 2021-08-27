Kyle Stemberger, the 21-year-old producer working with the industry’s biggest stars

Producers are the backbone of any artist, that’s why some of your favorites depend on Kyle Stemberger to give them the best production for their projects.

Growing up in the small town Griffin, in Georgia, Kyle Stemberger idolized new wave Atlanta producers like Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, and Southside among others. Their beats created the unique sound for artists like Future, Young Thug, and The Migos that fans grew to love. Kyle Stemberger was a genius producer, and it became evident to the industry as his work gained popularity. Self-teaching himself the piano at the age of 6, he was a natural musician. His fascination pushed him to learn the guitar, which can be heard being played by him in many of his productions. His melodically infused music has become a delight for fans of his work and the artists he produces for.

With rising notoriety, Kyle Stemberger worked on groundbreaking tracks. His production credits include Bad Bunny’s song, “Ronca Freestyle” off his 3x platinum and Billboard Latin #1 album “LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR.” He also produced the platinum singles “How I Move” by Flipp Dinero featuring Lil Baby and “Be Honest” by Jorja Smith and Burna Boy along with Lil Wayne’s ESPN collaboration, “Playoff.”

On top of his star-studded list of production credits, his most recent accolade comes from Tory Lanez’ “BDay” off his recent “We Outside” EP which he co-produced with fellow producer, Hayes. Kyle Stemberger’s brilliance as a producer has won him a publishing deal with Prescription Songs, based in LA. Currently, his residence is also located in LA, where he continues to create chart-topping music.

Kyle Stemberger is on pace to be memorialized beside legends like Max Martin, Quincy Jones, and Rick Rubin. Follow his socials to stay up to date on his projects to come.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kylestemberger/

Production Credits: https://genius.com/artists/Kyle-stemberger

Spotify: