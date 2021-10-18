Leigh-Anne Pinnock Defends Herself Against Nicki Minaj’s Attack

Leigh-Anne Pinnock defended her “character” as she appeared to touch on Jesy Nelson’s ‘blackfishing’ scandal during an emotional speech at her 30th birthday party.

In a leaked text chain, the new mom appeared to suggest Jesy had darkened her skin and changed her hair to appear more black in the promo for her debut solo single “Boyz.”

Her collaborator Nicki Minaj, who appears alongside Sean “Love” Combs in the video, attacked the Little Mix singer for her comments towards Jesy and for allegedly commenting on her friend Gabrielle Nikita’s private Instagram page when she faced similar allegations last year.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Stop using this fake selective outrage when you guys have personal vendettas against people.”

Leigh-Anne seemed to address the scandal in her birthday speech as she told guests: “I’m 30 years old. I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f###### character – and that’s all I care about.

“I’m so proud of everything I’ve achieved. The most beautiful fiance, who I’m still obsessed with even after five years. I love you. And the two most beautiful, perfect babies…everything I stand for, everything I’m fighting for, it’s for them (the twins). I will never stop. I have found my voice now and I will continue to use it. Tonight we celebrate life, best friends and amazing family. I love you all.”

Leigh-Anne’s fiance Andre Gray also defended her at the party, saying: “You can put this on Instagram or whatever and if you’ve anything to say, come and find me. She’s my baby mother, my wife. If you’re going to try and disrespect my baby mother, my wife, my fiancée and my children, there’s gonna be a problem. That’s how it is. All I want to do is support you three. Everyone in here knows their names. When they grow up, I hope they’re just like you.”