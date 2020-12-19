Lil Wayne Delivers Early Christmas Present For Fans With B-Side Of “No Ceilings 3” Mixtape

(AllHipHop Uncategorized)
Lil Wayne dropped off more heat for his fans late last night (December 18th) with the second drop from his “No Ceilings 3” mixtape series.
Less than a month ago, the rap star dropped the b-side of “No Ceilings 3,” which is hosted by long time collaborator DJ Khaled and features of who’s who in Hip-Hop.
Weezy over delivered for his fans on December 18th with the release of “No Ceilings 3: B-Side” which was also offered up for free.
The A-side of “No Ceilings 3,” which was released on November 27th, featured artists like Drake, Gudda Gudda and Young Thug.
Side B of the mixtape has guest appearances from Big Sean, Lil Twist, Euro and Rich the Kid.
The release of “No Ceilings 3” comes on the heels of reports that Lil Wayne sold the masters owned by his Young Money Entertainment record label to universal for an estimated $100 million.