LL Cool J Hosts 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting

LL Cool J will be the host of the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which is scheduled to air on CBS on December 5.

The legendary rapper will host the festivities at The Ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night. The event won’t air live on television, but it is scheduled to broadcast on CBS on Sunday (December 5).

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” LL Cool J told CBS. “A lot of holiday classics, a lot of good, good music. It’s gonna be a good, warm time. And I think right now, the country needs that. It’s been almost a year and a half or two of us being kind of stuck inside and people not really being able to feel close to one another. I think it’s nice to bring that joy to the country. That’s why I wanted to do it.”

LL Cool J is one of the many stars involved in the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting. Patti LaBelle, Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, Kristin Chenoweth and H.E.R. are just a few of the notable names who will perform holiday songs at the ceremony.

The National Christmas Tree will be open to the public through New Year’s Day.

Listen to what LL Cool J had to say about the lighting ceremony and his recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame below.