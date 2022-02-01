Machine Gun Kelly Changes Album Title To ‘Mainstream Sellout’

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker got ‘Born With Horns’ tattooed on their arms, but the title’s been switched to ‘Mainstream Sellout.’

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker tattooed themselves with an album title they’re not even using.

In a TikTok video posted by Machine Gun Kelly, the Interscope Records artist revealed his next album will be titled Mainstream Sellout. The LP was originally supposed to be called Born With Horns, which MGK and Travis Barker both got tattooed on their forearms.

“OK, we’re friends no matter what, right?” MGK questioned Barker – who said yes – in the TikTok clip.

Machine Gun Kelly followed up, “Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arms?”

The video then flashed back to six months ago when the two got the Born With Horns ink. After cutting back to the present, Barker came to the realization that MGK was changing the title.

Both men began laughing as MGK confirmed the switch. Barker asked what the new title was, leading to a graphic unveiling the Mainstream Sellout name.

Mainstream Sellout will be the follow-up to 2020’s Tickets To My Downfall, which was Machine Gun Kelly’s first pop-punk album. The rapper-turned-singer’s change in style helped him reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in his career.

Watch MGK and Barker talk about the Mainstream Sellout title below.