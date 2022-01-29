Marlo Richardson Is Cannabis Black Girl Magic

“It wasn’t until a friend gave me some CBD ointments and creams that she would have relief from the pain without the heavy sedating effects of the pain meds,” Richardson says.

She’s a woman and she’s black. Marlo Richardson already had two strikes, but it didn’t stop her from diving into the cannabis industry. And considering her string of successes in real estate, insurance, crypto, and production, no one’s surprised she’s taking Cali by storm.

Like many entrepreneurs, Richardson’s interests in the cannabis industry were borne out of the personal experience. Her mother suffered extreme hip pain that required surgery. To manage the worsening pain, Richardson’s mother was prescribed a heavy narcotic. The treatment was effective. Only it left her mother heavily sedated.



“It wasn’t until a friend gave me some CBD ointments and creams that she would have relief from the pain without the heavy sedating effects of the pain meds,” Richardson says. “From there, I started learning more about the cannabis industry and the true potential of cannabis.”

With that knowledge and a need to help others in similar circumstances, Richardson grew several cannabis and cannabis licensing brands. The first, a CBD and cannabis delivery spot out of the San Fernando Valley, is Just Mary.

Richardson eventually teamed with legendary rapper Xzibit. He, of course, had already built Brass Knuckles, currently valued at $170 million. The rapper also has Xzibit Napalm Brands on the table. The company developed products for Just Mary. In 2022, Just Mary will be ready to offer its own line of CBD products.

Keeping it busy, Richardson has Tremendo. That’s a luxury brand inspired by the cannabis lifestyle. The brand incorporates a high-end journey in every element of its branding, from packaging and presentation to quality. Richardson promises a superior product cultivated in a state-of-the-art facility owned by her company. She expects Tremendo to be on dispensary shelves all over Cali.

Speaking with a community of BIPOC aspiring entrepreneurs, Richardson talks of the keys to success, regardless of if it’s the cannabis industry or real estate. First, be mindful of whom you partner with. That’s crucial in the cannabis industry with manipulators everywhere. Do your research and align your interests with candidates that demonstrate a proven track record, devoting themselves to producing quality products and services in and out of the world of cannabis. BlaqHaus restaurant owner Takela Corbitt, and Marcus and Brandon Watson of the professional boxing world.