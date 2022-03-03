Meet Up and Coming Artist The Band Sebastian

Coming from Yorba Linda, California, high charting artist, The Band Sebastian, is a huge musical powerhouse. By studying music since the age of four, studying at Kathleen Bradley, composing classical piano works, and being signed to Amada Records, The Band Sebastian has quite a long track record with his music.

The Band Sebastian is an ever-growing artist that has been met with huge honors for his work in music. As he was recognized for an album, he had made with his son, reaching #9 on the Classical Crossover Album Billboard Charts. A self-producing, self-writing artist, The Band Sebastian carries many talents and continues to inspire. As a great artist, father, and inspiration, The Band Sebastian continues to create amazing work.

Currently, we’re waiting on his next big releases under the name “True Love”. A dance track with Latin soul intricacies. Being romantic, upbeat, and groovy, we can’t wait to get our hands on The Band Sebastian’s new music. When it comes to previous releases, the work speaks for itself. The Band Sebastian’s releases reach many as he holds hundreds of thousands of streams on his Spotify artist page. The Band Sebastian holds a beautiful sound throughout all of his releases, with huge notes of inspiration from revolving cultures, The Band Sebastian is incredibly versatile and is certainly worth the listen. With lots more in the works and even more to come, The Band Sebastian is a renowned artist that is forever growing and doing what he does best, making amazing music.

Be sure to keep up with The Band Sebastian on his official Instagram page here, as well as listen to his most recent releases on his Spotify artist page here. You can also keep up with all current works from The Band Sebastian on his official website, here.