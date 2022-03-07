Mr. Esq Set to Release Debut Album Under Predominant Studios Inc.

ESQUIRE is Mr. Esq’s first album as a signed artist with Predominant Studios Inc., which is laced with so much diversity and ingenuity

Predominant Studios Inc. is thrilled to announce the release of ESQUIRE. The global music group record label recently signed Mr. Esq, and the artist has completed his first album under the label. ESQUIRE by Mr. Esq is a compilation of songs that are directly a revelation of Mr. Esq’s personality. The majority of the songs in the album are laced with so much emotion as Mr. Esq tries to fully express himself with each track on the album.

Ahead of the album’s release, Mr. Esq had this to say, “This album is a re-introduction of myself on a global scale. As most of my music is, this album harbors a lot of emotion. I pour my heart and soul into my music, and by listening to this album, it will pretty much answer any questions anyone has about me.”

Mr. Esq has blossomed into a fine artist since entering the Canadian entertainment scene. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, Mr. Esq started music when he was 12, writing down his thoughts in a poetic style. He started to flow with a cadence and began putting his writing to beats. During house parties, his peers would request him to freestyle which helped him to discover his love for performances and sharing his writing with others. Sadly, he began to veer off the path of music when he began working in his teens and didn’t come back to it until he was incarcerated.”

Born as the youngest male of six siblings with three older brothers and sisters, Mr. Esq naturally gravitated to his brothers, which opened him up to the realities of life. Sooner than expected, Mr. Esq got into drug distribution and became a driver for illegal activities before he was old enough to own his driver’s license. At age 18, Mr. Esq was expecting a son and decided to track back from the violent lifestyle he had adopted. Unfortunately, his son died, and the event induced a dark chapter on Mr. Esq. He began to drink heavily, and not long after, Mr. Esq had to face fourteen years in the Federal penitentiary. The prosecution eventually got a conviction, and he ended up with a combined sentence of ten years.

At the Federal penitentiary, Mr. Esq began to make self-discoveries, which changed his life. Today, Mr. Esq has a daughter, a business, and a budding musical career. “I want people to listen to my stories, learn from my experiences and not make the same mistakes I did. I hope they internalize my stories and use them for their growth. My ultimate goal is to help guide those in their youth down a better path and give them the knowledge and education to ensure they don’t make the same mistakes I did.”

ESQUIRE by Mr. Esq will be released in the next couple of weeks, and fans should expect an exceptional rendition of the life and experiences of Mr. Esq.

For more information and new music, follow on Instagram.

“ESQUIRE” will be available across several streaming platforms; Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.