Mr. White Dogg – ‘Pressure’

Mr. White Dogg & N3 are applying the 'Pressure!'
It’s been an incredibly arduous journey to success for Mr. White Dogg, but the Los Angeles rapper is reaping the benefits of his persistence and artistry.
After facing multiple tragedies, including the loss of his brother and cousin to gang violence, as well as 4 years in federal prison, White Dogg has left his former struggles behind by honing in on his rap talents.
As we dive into the latter part of an eventful 2020, the Harbor City native is dropping off a full project for his fans.
Mr. White Dogg and producer N3 have finally released their anticipated collaborative ‘Pressure’ EP. The two California natives originally came together back in 2012 when they crossed paths doing music promotion services, and now they’re delivering a 6-track project that puts their musical chemistry to the test.
With features from Deuce Biggs and Pookie F’n Rude, ‘Pressure’ follows in the footsteps of their previous joint effort, “Stern Up,” featuring TeeFlii, which came from White Dogg’s 2014 mixtape, ‘Tunnel Vision.’
Produced entirely by N3, ‘Pressure’ also serves as another major accomplishment on his list of current ventures. The California producer currently helps support independent artists through his media platform, LA on Lock, when he’s not working with them in the studio.\
Take a listen to ‘Pressure’ below.