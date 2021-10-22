NBA YoungBoy To Be Released On House Arrest

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again will be released on house arrest after a judge granted his request for conditional bail.

NBA Youngboy will be getting out of jail.

According to DJ Akademiks, a judge has granted NBA YoungBoy’s conditional bail release. The Baton Rouge native isn’t a free man though as he’ll be on house arrest at his home in Utah.

The 21-year-old rapper’s release is part of an elaborate plan by his legal team. To properly accommodate his home arrest, a security firm staffed by former soldiers will patrol the grounds of his house.

A recording studio is also being built in the Utah home so NBA YoungBoy never has to leave the premises. These efforts come after a judge previously rejected his request for bail because he was “inclined toward reckless, illegal, dangerous behavior.”

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, has been behind bars since March. The FBI arrested him after he fled from Los Angeles police during a traffic stop.

The Atlantic Records artist was wanted on an outstanding warrant stemming from federal weapons charges. He was transported and booked into Louisiana’s St. Martin Parish Jail in April.

NBA YoungBoy was indicted for possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.