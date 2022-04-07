NWMN Releases New Single “Nevermore” Followed By New Visual

“NEVERMORE” closes off the emotions with a resolving metaphor of being able to grasp the chaos and move forward.

NWMN is back with his latest single “NEVERMORE” concluding his breakup series mix. With its predecessors “Wayside” depicting bar for bar the woes of an abrupt breakup and the “Figures” single pack that delves into the dark stages of making sense of the senseless “NEVERMORE” closes off the emotions with a resolving metaphor of being able to grasp the chaos and move forward.

The tuned vocals hopping over heavy synth beats really transpire you to a whole different space. NWMN has been hard on the grind with these tracks and is on his way to drop the project. “Lust Issues” is set to release sometime in April, and his concluding single “NEVERMORE” just dropped on March 24th. The music video for “Nevermore” just dropped on April 1st, check it out below.

Check out NWMN and be sure to check out when “Lust Issues” drops on all streaming services in the links down below.

Official Music Video For “Nevermore”

Connect with NWMN on Instagram for more of his latest updates.