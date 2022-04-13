“Pods”, A Fantastic Addition To Alekstwo’s EP, “Tekashi”

Overall “pods” is a great addition to the tracklist and fits perfectly into the EP while still creating its own level of emotion and overall feeling.

“Pods” is the second to last song on alekstwo’s EP, “tekashi” and it’s the best track on the EP so far. The drums, LFO synth, and angelic vocals are amazing. They all sit and layer so well together. The production on this track is fantastic and really shows off just how talented alekstwo is.

Surprisingly, this song is less than three minutes long and left us wanting to come back one more time. The synths, sound selection, drumline, and soothing vocals all fit in this well pieced together, controlled chaos of a track. This EP has really impressed us and shows off just what alekstwo is capable of.

With his struggle to find his true passion and connection with who he really is, it made this listening experience even better as this EP has become a newfound favorite. Overall “pods” is a great addition to the tracklist and fits perfectly into the EP while still creating its own level of emotion and overall feeling.



Be sure to check out alekstwo and give all of his work a look. You can keep up with him on his official Instagram page here, as well as listen to all of the most recent releases from his official Spotify page, here. With new work and music on the way, there’s no better time to be well versed with alekstwo than now.