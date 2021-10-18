Pop Smoke Was Not Supposed To Be Killed, Only Robbed, According To Suspect

The lone adult accused of murdering Pop Smoke claims he only ordered the rap star to be robbed – not shot and killed!

A lawyer representing the sole adult suspect charged with killing rapper Pop Smoke has asked the judge to dismiss his client’s murder count, insisting he told his teenage gang mates not to shoot anyone.

The rap star was fatally shot in February, 2020 during a home-invasion robbery in Los Angeles and Corey Walker was charged with leading the thugs who carried out the crime.

The 20-year-old was in court on Friday, when his lawyer, Christopher Darden, pointed out his client was so upset one of his co-defendants opened fire, he “assaulted” the gunman.

Darden filed a motion to dismiss Walker’s murder and robbery charges.

“It is clear from the evidence that he (Walker) did not enter the house, was not armed, and did not personally kill the victim,” the defense lawyer said. “Moreover, the evidence is clear that the defendant did not share the actual killer’s intent to kill… He did not plan this crime.”

Calling his client “the driver, who remained outside,” Darden added, “The defendant was aware that a weapon was being used”, but told his co-defendants “to use a flower vase rather than shoot someone.”

“It was only after the robbers exited the house and re-entered the vehicle that he (Walker) learned of the shooting. In response, he assaulted the shooter,” Darden argued.

The judge set a hearing on the new motion for December 3.

Prosecutors claim Walker and four others were responsible for the armed robbery that turned deadly.