Precision is Surfing the Crest of the EDM Wave

Bryce Polascik, better known by his musical alias Precision, grew up in a musical household in the basketball-crazy area of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. An accomplished piano player starting at a very young age, Precision has been playing the classical piano since he was three years old and has been to numerous national competitions throughout his teen years. While he’s not jamming on the ivories, Precision’s creativity is at work building filthy bass sounds. His production has been described as “surgical” by his listeners.

Precision is a rising force to be reckoned with in the EDM music industry, using his signature style of combining harmonious melodies, heavy drops, and euphoric vocal hooks to create a sound that is not to be missed. The way his unique music with “Precision” embedded in the vocals resonates and reaches the listener is unlike anything we’ve heard before, and Precision doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. For someone as motivated as he is, Precision has many goals and does not disappoint.

To stay grounded and not lose sight of his ambitious life goals, he breaks down each larger goal into smaller, daily tasks that allow him to use his 24-hour day most wisely. Precision is constantly working on something, whether that be his music, his life, or his future degree in graduate school. With a work ethic like he has, there’s only one way for his music career to go, and that is to the moon. Precision is an incredibly accomplished musician already, with much more to follow soon. You won’t want to miss this up-and-coming artist! Check his socials and Spotify here.