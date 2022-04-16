Rajul Raghuvanshi Shares the Inspiration Behind The Castle in My Heart

Not only is Rajul Raghuvanshi elated with the fans’ response, but he has also realized that the treasured gift of music is still there

Being a musician was the only career Rajul Raghuvanshi ever considered. It was more than love and passion; it was a calling. A great voice combined with serious writing talent set this artist up for success. Like many other musicians, Rajul Raghuvanshi finds inspiration in life events. Whether it is on a large scale or something he personally endured, these experiences provide a strong foundation for a song.

For Rajul Raghuvanshi’s newest single, The Castle in My Heart, this haunting track was based on the time this gifted artist thought he had lost his gift. Like so many other creative individuals, Rajul Raghuvanshi feels very intensely. Positive emotions are euphoric, while negative ones can be crippling. The past two years have been challenging for every artist across the globe. With the global pandemic taking a big toll on the music and entertainment industry, the singer endured the biggest creative block of his career. Rajul Raghuvanshi was in a dark place and had no idea how to emerge from it.

He relied on his love of writing to keep a journal and record all of his thoughts and feelings. As the world began to restabilize after two years of COVID, Rajul Raghuvanshi realized this journal contained enough material for at least one good song. That is the single, The Castle in My Heart; a track Rajul Raghuvanshi was hesitant to release. While this musician has shared a lot with his audience, nothing has ever been this personal. A period of exhaustion is on full display as Rajul Raghuvanshi holds nothing back in the song.

The single has been a huge hit, with comments flooding in about how intensely listeners can relate to the song. Rajul Raghuvanshi ended up capturing how scores of people felt during this period of social upheaval, but they could not find a way to express their thoughts and emotions. This song has done it for them. Not only is Rajul Raghuvanshi elated with the fans’ response, but he has also realized that the treasured gift of music is still there; it was just hidden under a thick layer of fear, anger, shock, and sadness. The next time anyone feels the cold touch of self-doubt, the song The Castle in My Heart can guide how to conquer it and overcome a creative rut.