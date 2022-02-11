RudyWade 2022 Entrance With ‘New Era’ Single Package

The first track ‘Recognize’ features an upbeat guitar-based instrumental and a heavy-hitting, catchy drop for the chorus.

Boston, MA-based musician RudyWade has been paving his own way in the music industry ever since he started chasing his dreams at 18-years-old.

The rising artist recently made his 2022 debut with a new pack of 2 singles titled ‘New Era’. The EP features 2 vibey singles RudyWade has stored in his vault for some time now.

The first track ‘Recognize’ features an upbeat guitar-based instrumental and a heavy-hitting, catchy drop for the chorus. The latter of the 2 tracks, titled “Day by Day” is a pop and hip-hop-infused banger with vocals from fellow MA-based artist Bri-C.

