Simone Luca Sestito Starts the Party Off with His New Track “Luna”

Rumor Records published Simone’s debut EP. They should be congratulated for mastering and producing such high-quality music.

Simone Luca Sestito has released a new EP including four standout tracks. One of the most well-known songs, “Luna,” may help to create a peaceful ambiance. The calming beats will lift the mood of the listener no matter where they are.

Simone is a gifted musician who creates appealing songs that make you want to get up and dance. “Luna” is no exception; when you hear it, you can’t help but dance. The song has received a great deal of good praise.

