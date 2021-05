Things must be opening up, because Snoop Dogg is talking about a tour of the magnificent levels. Rapper, who has never waned in relevance, wants to do a huge tour with Dr. Dre 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, the game and several other notables. He even mentioned bringing the crews of faction along!

Aftermath, Shady, G-Unit and more!

First of all, this seems to be highly improbable, but amazing if they can pull it off. It seems like one of the biggest issues facing this tour, is that Dr. Dre would not be participating. Dr. Dre, as you know, has been known to be in overthinking creative genius that has scores of music in the vault.

He doesn’t have anything out right now and I guess that is why he doesn’t want to do a tour. However nobody would really be checking for brand new music anyway, that would just be a bonus.

Most people don’t remember the Up in Smoke Tour at this point, but it was EPIC! I think I will come out the house and do this tour if I could, because it would be insane!! And they could really bring along a bunch other people as well like Tha Dog Pound and X to The Z and others! What do you think?