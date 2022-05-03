Switzyman To Release New Music This Summer

Switzyman is more than poised to make his mark in the music industry.

International producer and singer Switzyman might be one of the hottest underground artists right now.

The creative began his career by performing at house parties in his hometown. Since he has gained an audience on SoundCloud under a previous online alias before switching his name over to what it is now.

Millions of clicks later and Switzyman is more than poised to make his mark in music. The artist is off to a quick start in 2022 and has plans to release more music this summer.

