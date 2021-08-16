The Rap Game UK is Back With New Talent!

The latest season of The Rap Game UK is underway with fresh new talent! Based on the US show the UK version is now in its third season.

The latest season of The Rap Game UK is underway and has gotten off to a great start! Based on the US reality show of the same name, the UK version is now in its third season. The rappers competing in the UK contest are all adult artists unlike its US counterpart, fronted by Jermaine Dupri.

The series is hosted by UK artists DJ Target and rappers Krept and Konan. Each week, six emcees from across the UK battle it out to win a £25,000 prize. Also on hand for the winner is a mentoring scheme. The program is designed to help them to create, launch and promote new music once the competition has ended.

Like the US show, the unsigned rappers take part in a series of weekly challenges. Each trial is designed to test whether they have what it takes to break into the music industry.

Each week one unlucky rapper is sent home from the show’s luxury Manchester apartments where the contestants are staying for the duration of their time on the show.

Hosts DJ Target, Krept, and Konan also double up as judges in the talent contest. Each episode features guests from the UK rap scene to mentor the hopefuls.

Hoping to make it to the end of the competition and the £25k prize are contenders Kay Rico, Saidu, Pocaa, Oakzy B, BrynBP, and KayDizzy. Manchester rapper Meduulla makes an introduction to the show midway through the series.

Standout moments from the series so far include a hairpiece brought out mid-battle in an all-female clash and a rapper called out for spitting in an American accent, unacceptable in 2021!

The show is currently halfway through this first series giving you plenty of time to binge-watch the first few episodes to catch up! Out now on BBC iPlayer.

Check out this guide from the BBC to get to know the rappers competing to win The Rap Game UK!