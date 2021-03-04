(AllHipHop Uncategorized)
Ocho Drippin’s “F*ck It Up” will forever be a moment in time, and he’s not letting his foot off the gas pedal in the slightest.
Hailing from Watts, California, the rising rapper got his first taste of virtual success with the 2018 single, a West Coast banger that immediately got every club, function, concert, and lituation turnt up — garnering over 20 million streams and even exploding on TikTok with millions of teenagers creating their own dances and challenges.
Hailing from the Nickerson Garden Projects, Ocho Drippin reps his zip code 90059 proudly.
Inspired by the likes of Lil Durk, DaBaby, and Tee Grizzley, the 23-year-old combines lyricism with uptempo beats inspired by real-life experiences. Most recently, he released his newest single titled “Same Ni**a,” guaranteed to get you ready to vibe out.
AllHipHop: How you been since the last time we talked?
Ocho Drippin: I’ve been good. I’ve been real good. I’m working on my project right now, it’s called “Ape S###.” I’m tryna get it right. It’s been many late nights and early mornings in the studio, working with some great producers.I got some dope artists I’m trying to work with and lock in.
AllHipHop: What was the household like growing up in Watts?
Ocho Drippin: It was cool! The city made me who i am,I wouldn’t change that for anything. Growing up I’d bump heads with my big brother every now and then, but other than that I had a good childhood . I’m the baby so I was getting everything I wanted. [laughs]
AllHipHop: When did music come into play for you?
Ocho Drippin: It came when I got out of camp, out of a little jail camp. When I was 17, I started taking it serious. Ever since I really started listening to Uncle Luke and his sound of music, I started writing, writing, writing. Trying to figure out what lane I wanted to go to. Do I go to drill music? Do I want slow music or uptempo? I started figuring it out as I started experimenting. I soon saw Uptempo is what I wanted, faster beats etc.
AllHipHop: What did “F*ck It Up” do for your career?
Ocho Drippin: It took off faster than I thought it would. People started creating dances, playing it at parties tagging me. I then started to see it pick up streams and on social media. I remember it getting to a million streams and just thinking WOW!
AllHipHop: Fondest memories from those days?
Ocho Drippin: Going crazy. I was going to every party, performed at BET Awards, TDE shows, high schools, all types of stuff. When I started doing bigger shows and started seeing all the people it hit different and I knew things were changing.
AllHipHop: Bring us back to the recording session for “F*ck It Up.”
Ocho Drippin: That’s song came from me playing around. I was writing, trying to put stuff together. I put gang for the gang members, I started saying like “lil b#### really f### it up, on a handstand doing tricks f### it up.” I started taking off with it. I recorded it and I didn’t think it was gonna go this far. I posted it on Instagram, then I start seeing the views. The views hit 40K on my Instagram, just off the views. As the days started coming, everybody’s kept telling me to drop it. So I dropped it and it went crazy. I got a million in 5 days.
AllHipHop: Were you ready for all that?
Ocho Drippin: Not really because I didn’t know what to do. It was too fast. I was young too. I was 19, I’m 23 now. Almost 4 years ago. I just went back #1 on TikTok again. It bumped back down now because that “Body-yody” song by Meg. She bumped me down, but I just went back #1.
AllHipHop: How does it feel to be #1 on TikTok? That’s wild.
Ocho Drippin: It feels good. They put my song by a Michael Jackson song too, they got everybody dancing to it. I got Johnny Dang, I got people from Power, NFL players, everybody dancing to it, it’s crazy
AllHipHop: What was your favorite?
Ocho Drippin: Johnny Dang. The one from Power. Number 11 from the Steelers, I forgot his name. I got Juju dance to it from the Steelers, Tinashe and Justina from Wild N Out.
AllHipHop: Will there be a remix to “F*ck it Up”?
Ocho Drippin: Yes there will. [laughs] We’re looking into Cardi B, Mulatto, Sada Baby. We’re trying to lowkey go towards a Blood rapper. They’re all Blood rappers, so I was trying to go towards that. I do a Crip too, but it was basically a Blood anthem.
AllHipHop: One thing you want fans to get from Ocho Season?
Ocho Drippin: Don’t underestimate me. I can do different stuff. I could do trap music, slower music, fast music. I could do everything. They gotta stay tuned!
AllHipHop: Why did you name the new single “Same N***a”?
Ocho Drippin: Because I want people to know I’m the same n*gga. I’m still him. I’m still the bad guy. I’m changing and growing but still ME. I’m trying to be good now. [laughs]
AllHipHop: What have you been doing different?
Ocho Drippin: I’ve been in the studio. I’ve been staying away from trouble. I used to get in trouble, but that’s why I had to move away. I was getting in trouble a lot, so I had to move away. Get away from the bad crowd. I’ve been good for a while and just working on my craft.
AllHipHop: Why’d you move to Las Vegas?
Ocho Drippin: I really don’t know. I was thinking further than Vegas.I was trying to go to Atlanta but I chose Vegas because I could get back to the city faster if I wanted to.
AllHipHop: How do you like it out there?
Ocho Drippin: It’s good. I stay on the cooler side. You see more army people, older people. I’m chill. I can walk around with my slippers on, ain’t gotta worry about nobody. I go to LA every 2 to 3 weeks. Come back, stay out here for a week records, then go back home.
AllHipHop: How’s the independent grind?
Ocho Drippin: Independent grind is cool and all, but it’s some stuff I don’t know. A lot of stuff, this music stuff isn’t easy. People think it’s easy, it’s not. With deals and contracts you’re getting. What you got to bring to the table? All that is hard so being by yourself is tricky. So I had to learn to get a little bit of help to teach you and look out for you. Definitely get a lawyer to help with all those contracts . You get a lawyer, you can do it by yourself. Nipsey did it lol.
AllHipHop: How much work are you putting in?
Ocho Drippin: A lot! All my time. I’m trying to get back into things, but it’s hard. People think it’s easy but it’s hard. S###, pushing it yourself is hard. You need a little bit of help. Even though I got all the people dancing to it, it’s still hard. I’m trying to do bigger things. I’m trying to get some of them radio smashes, stuff the bigger labels can help you with.
AllHipHop: What can we expect from your forthcoming projet, Ape S###.
Ocho Drippin: We might throw 8 songs on there. I’m on some faster vibe, it sounds cool too. There’s some cool vibes on there too. It’s some Uncle Luke speeds, some a little slower jams. This one’s my turnt up project right here, it’s ready for the clubs.
AllHipHop: Do you miss being outside?
Ocho Drippin: Yeah, it’s messing up my money. [laughs] Seeing everybody face, seeing them all turnt up. Seeing all the kids,. I performed for all the kids. I did Power 106 high schools and everything.
AllHipHop: Do you get nervous?
Ocho Drippin: A lot of times, I go out there nervous, not knowing if they know my songs. I started performing at schools in the valley thinking Damn, would they know my song? I would sing the song and the whole gym would be dancing & singing. I would be saying “ Arent we in the valley! We supposed to be chillin’. [laughs]
AllHipHop: California is killing it right now with the music. Do you feel the West Coast has made a name for themselves like they did in the 90’s?
Ocho Drippin: Yeah, we coming back. We got some artists on the come up: 1TakeJay, Kalan.FrFr, Ambjaay, D3. We coming back and we all young too. We should be back real soon.
AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?
Ocho Drippin: Weed, something to drink, and girls.
AllHipHop: Is it true you wanted to be a porn star before?
Ocho Drippin: Hell yea! If rap doesn’t make it, being a porn star will. I like girls, I’m in love with girls lol.
AllHipHop: How much do they inspire your music?
Ocho Drippin: Oh, they inspire a lot! That’s who I make my music for, to see them dance. TikToks and all that type of stuff.
AllHipHop: Who would you like to collaborate with that you haven’t yet?
Ocho Drippin: See I wanted to do something with DaBaby and them, but I also want to do something with their artists: Stunna4Vegas, Wisdom. It’s one named 1BoyDrew, I think he’s Meek Mill artist. I want to work with him too, but the upcoming ones are what I want.
AllHipHop: Who’s in your Top 5?
Ocho Drippin: I got Tee Grizzley, Lil Durk, Meek Mill. I be listening to Kalan.FrFr, he’s on my list. Sada Baby and Rio Da Yung OG.
AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself as an artist at this point in your career?
Ocho Drippin: My goal is to make it to where I want to be. I want to make sure everybody’s right, family etc. I like to buy homes. I also wanted to be a real estate agent, get that bag.
AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?
Ocho Drippin: My EP’s coming out real soon, Ape S###. Ya’ll be prepared for it, it’s coming. I’m giving ya’ll about 8 to 10 songs, all bangers!