(AllHipHop News)
Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing started yesterday and the Democrats are laying out a heavy case against the former president. Not only did they use Trump’s own words against him, but they also used footage of last month’s insurrection, the wild and crazy MAGAmaniacs that stormed the Capitol to “stop the steal.”
FOX News’ Tucker Carlson did not appreciate what he characterized as a “misleading” narrative that villainized the patriots fighting for their nation and took aim at George Floyd.
A transcript of his commentary is as follows:
“So what does all of this mean, exactly? We’re not sure what it means and we’re not going to speculate. We do know for certain, that the known facts of what happened on January 6th deviate in very important ways from the story they are now telling us (including the story they told us today in the impeachment hearings). In many places, the known facts bear no resemblance to the story they’re telling.
They’re just flat out lying. There’s no question about that. The question is ‘why would they lie about this?’
For an answer think back to last spring, beginning of Memorial Day BLM and their sponsors in corporate America completely changed this country. They changed this country more in five months than it had changed in the previous 50 years. How they do that? They use the sad death of a man called ‘George Floyd’ to up-end our society.
Months later, we learned that the story they told us about George Floyd’s death was an utter lie. There was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered by a cop. The autopsy showed that George Floyd almost certainly died of a drug overdose, fentanyl. But by that point, facts didn’t matter. It was too late. Cities had been destroyed, along with the fabric of this country itself. scores of people had been killed, Democratic partisans used a carefully concocted myth to bum rush America into overturning the old order, and handing them much more power. It worked flawlessly, so why wouldn’t they do it again?”
.@SandalsResorts, as an advertiser on Tucker Carlson tonight, do you support this segment, where Tucker Carlson says that George Floyd died of a drug overdose and not police brutality? https://t.co/joNOMbTvmh
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 11, 2021
People are taking to Twitter asking for him to be removed.
Tucker Carlson needs to be removed from Television.
His lies helped to create January 6th. https://t.co/GWcBr1YYfS
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 11, 2021
And mocking him for being associated with the racist organizations at the base of organizing the Jan 6 riot.
since tucker carlson is trending again for spreading crypto-n### filth, here's that time a dutch historian went on his show and exposed his grift. of course he never aired the segment because he's also cowardly hackpic.twitter.com/iebJ1wQnMX
— ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) February 11, 2021
Apropos of nothing… here’s Tucker Carlson posing for a photo with two members of the Proud Boys (even wearing their weird little uniform) and Roger Stone in a Fox green room https://t.co/M7IxLUMwLP pic.twitter.com/dDjsqdQjPO
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 11, 2021
And of course, they had to gather him about the slick and very nasty George Floyd aka Big Floyd comment, highlighting how the officer wanted to plead guilty to murder, but that was blocked by AG William Barr.
The fired Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd's neck for about nine minutes agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder days after Floyd's death, but then-Attorney General William Barr rejected the deal.https://t.co/siyLKfHeOi w/ @PeteWilliamsNBC
— Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) February 11, 2021
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. https://t.co/Kx7SNfojTG
— News4JAX (@wjxt4) February 11, 2021
Time to get him off the air … but that will be hard.
According to TheStreet.com, he is one of the highest-rated television personalities in the U.S., with upwards of $6M a year, and has a $10 million publishing deal for his work “Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class Is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution.”