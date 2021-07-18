What to Expect From Power Book 3: Raising Kanan

Allhiphop sat down with the cast of Starz newest feature, Power Book III: Raising Kanan”. “Raising Kanan” is the third installment in the expanding “Power” franchise. The prequel takes viewers back to the ‘90s and the early years of the now-deceased iconic “Power” character Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series. […]

Allhiphop sat down with the cast of Starz newest feature, Power Book III: Raising Kanan”. “Raising Kanan” is the third installment in the expanding “Power” franchise. The prequel takes viewers back to the ‘90s and the early years of the now-deceased iconic “Power” character Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series.

Book 3 is an interesting family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire. When we catch up with Kanan at the beginning of this series, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city.

Cast includes Tony Award Winner Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary;” The Hunger Games Franchise) as Raquel Thomas, Kanan’s queen pin mother, Mekai Curtis plays the character of Kanan Stark. The cast also includes Omar Epps (“House,” Love and Basketball) as Detective Malcolm Howard.



What’s Next For The Power Universe?



50 cent has turned into quite the television mogul. With his Power Universe thriving, he’ll be introducing yet another series titled BMF. BMF follows the Black Mafia Family, a drug and money laundering organization.

Black Mafia Family has wrapped and will be premiering on Starz September 26.

As for Power Book 2, a new teaser for the future of the Power franchise has confirmed that the Ghost spin-off show will be kicking off its second season in November. This new season is adding three recurring actors to the main cast. We’ll see more of Orange is the New Black actor Berto Colon (kingpin Lorenzo Tejada), Paton Ashbrook (prosecutor Jenny Sullivan) and Alix Lapri (Tariq’s ex Effie) have all been advanced to this season.

Below is the exclusive interview with correspondent Seleah Simone. Be sure to Catch Power Book 3: Raising Kanan every Sunday at 8PM only on Starz.



