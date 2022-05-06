Why James Pereira Considers “Drift Apart” His Best Work Yet

James Pereira asserts that when musicians make songs from their heart, guided by their love for the art form, it becomes easier for audiences to relate to the creation.

Some songs grow on you the more you listen to them; others you can identify as a gem the moment the first note is introduced. James Pereira has repeatedly made incredibly impactful music that hooks the listeners, but we have to take our hats off to his latest song, ‘Drift Apart.’ According to James Pereira, his music is a representation of his life and growth; that is why he is delighted that ‘Drift Apart’ is being recognized as the best one yet.

James Pereira explains that when creating the song, it wasn’t about creating the best song; rather, creating music that speaks about his growth in music and personal life and touches on real-life experiences. The song is now a resounding anthem that most people have tagged “relatable,” “the best song ever,” “a song that speaks my mind,” and so many others. James Pereira’s song, ‘Drift Apart,’ has received a lot of support from fans far and wide.

According to fans, the song is a perfect blend of reality and fantasy. It takes you through so many emotions, helping you make sense of each one. From the moment you listen to the song, you are immediately transported into the world of that song and its lyrics. Critics have also pointed out that ‘Drift Apart’ is incredibly raw, unfiltered, and fits right into the current music wave. James Pereira says that combining the features of the song together has been a great experience, especially now that the song has gained a widespread fan base.

James Pereira asserts that when musicians make songs from their heart, guided by their love for the art form, it becomes easier for audiences to relate to the creation. While ‘Drift Apart’ is now known as his best song yet, James Pereira hopes to continue creating impactful music that resonates with audiences everywhere. This is not the end but the beginning of a long and rewarding journey.