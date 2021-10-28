This Is What Jada Really Said About Will Smith

This latest Will Smith controversy can be boiled down to one phrase: RTFA (Read The F*cking Article).

First, as Warner Wolf used to say on the evening sportscast in New York (if you know, you know): let’s go to the videotape!

What she said word for word. pic.twitter.com/aC5McDpWGe — luv (@UnnamedLov3) October 28, 2021

And for those who don’t have speakers or who can’t understand what she said, this is a transcript:

“It’s hard,” Jada said. “The thing Will Smith and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

She did not say “I want to divorce Will Smith.” She didn’t say “Will Smith has a small d*ck and his tongue game is trash.” She didn’t even say “I want to f*ck the ghost of Tupac to make up for all the time we lost all those years ago.”

What she said was, when you’re young, you have one idea of what your sex life in your marriage is going to be about. As you get older, and you stay married longer, and you cultivate a relationship with a person, your ideas change. You realize communication is important. And no, your partner does not come out of the womb knowing how to please you in the bedroom.

Y’all need to leave Jada Pinkett Smith (and Will Smith) alone.