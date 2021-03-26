Activists Tried To Get Tupac’s Stepfather Out Of Prison, But Were Unable To Get Him Out. Here’s Why.

(AllHipHop Videos)
Mutulu Shakur.
Activists like Weldon Angelos have helped get numerous people out of jail, most notably former Bad Boy Records’ artist Loon and Harry-O, the man that bankrolled Death Row Records. But, he had no such success with Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of Tupac Shakur.
Angelos talks to AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about why he and others were unable to get Tupac’s step father out of prison despite a lengthy tenure incarcerated and the political ramifications of freeing such and individual.