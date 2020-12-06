Throwback: Bone Crusher vs Pastor Troy In the MC War Battle

(AllHipHop Videos)
The battle zone is flooded these days, but we rarely see rappers of a celebrity nature come out and get into the “ring.” Bone Crusher and Pastor Troy Rap Battle lyrically duked it out back in 2016 in their native Atlanta. The legends offered a unique, decidedly more entertaining sort of competition that was in line with their animated Hip-Hop personas. The event was hosted by fellow emcee Headkrack and featured special guests like DJ Scream, champion boxer Boxer Adrien Broner, and Killer Mike. Bone Crusher had a smash hit “Never Scared” and similarly Pastor Troy has struck gold with “Are We Cuttin.” Both of these magnificent rappers helped cultivate the Atlanta Hip-Hop scene.
AllHipHop.com and Fight Tyme Promotions promoted the battle.