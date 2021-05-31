Look Back At It: The First Tweets By The Most Followed Celebs

Twitter really has given us some gems over the years. It is a place where celebrities often Tweet things without a filter. Yes, they may get deleted a day later once their management has given them a stern telling off, but we all know that nothing is ever really deleted online. But have you ever wondered what your favorite celebrity put out on Twitter for the first time? What was their first message? The first message is always the most important, right? So, you would think that celebrities and people in the public eye would have carefully crafted their first-ever messages, but this does not appear to be the case in a lot of instances! With that in mind, we have sourced the first Tweets from a collection of famous celebs! Read on to find out more.

When Twitter first came on the scene Advertisement It feels like Twitter has been in our life forever, doesn’t it? However, the platform was first launched back in 2006, and it did not hit the ground running straight away. It took a good year for Twitter to start making some real noise, as people weren’t sure what the platform was to begin with! Since then, though, the social media platform has never looked back. Providing people with a concise and snappy way of getting their point across, it has become a great area for discussion and debates, as well as being a resource that people often turn to when they want to find out what is going on in the world! What some of the world’s most famous people first said on Twitter! So, now to the juicy stuff, let’s take a look at what some of the most famous people in the world first said on Twitter.

Barack Obama Advertisement Advertisement The former President of the United States was known for using social media to connect with Americans, and so there is no better place to start. The first message that Barack Obama posted on his account was the following: Hello, Twitter! It's Barack. Really! Six years in, they're finally giving me my own account. — President Obama (@POTUS44) May 18, 2015 Hello, Twitter! It’s Barack. Really! Six years in, they’re finally giving me my own account. Well, you wouldn’t expect anything controversial from Obama, would you? That was saved for his predecessor. However, his Tweet was a significant step in the modern presidency, enabling a great connection between the President and the nation.

Justin Bieber Advertisement Advertisement Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber made a name for himself on social media. His career propelled after he was spotted on YouTube by Usher. Once his homemade videos turned into professional music videos, Biebs realized he had to branch out into the social media world, and so his first Tweet was actually a promoting his single on another popular platform at the time, Myspace: Check out my single "ONE TIME" on my myspace and spread the word for me. Thanks www.myspace.com/justinbieber — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 12, 2009 Check out my single “ONE TIME” on my myspace and spread the word for me. Thanks www.myspace.com/justinbieber Myspace has since declined somewhat in popularity, yet Twitter has kept moving forward. And, so has Bieber! He has given us some great Tweets over the years. We love this one from 2009: the reporter asked me if i was dating. I said i go out on dates. but nothing serious. Im still single and ready to mingle. haha. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 15, 2009 the reporter asked me if i was dating. I said i go out on dates. but nothing serious. Im still single and ready to mingle. Haha. The casual “haha” at the end. We’ve all got cringy messages like this on our social media accounts, right? Here are a few more old Justin Bieber Tweets that we’ve liked over the years: so alot of u r tweeting me wanting to know if i died again. turns out im ok. had to check..but im still living. wasnt sure…but…im ok 🙂 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 14, 2010 so alot of u r tweeting me wanting to know if i died again. turns out im ok. had to check..but im still living. wasnt sure…but…im ok 🙂 still thinking of something clever to say…hmmmmmm…something clever…something clever…hmmmm. and on that note….I got nothin — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 14, 2010 still thinking of something clever to say…hmmmmmm…something clever…something clever…hmmmm. and on that note….I got nothin If chickens could say love me love me that would be awsome. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 19, 2009 If chickens could say love me love me that would be awsome. And of course, we cannot forget the heat Justin got for failing to show loyalty to any sports teams. He said: I support all sports I'll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I'm whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I'm Whack — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017 I support all sports I’ll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I’m whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I’m Whack Yes, we know, a lot of you are nodding and saying he is whack, right? But hey, if you’re Bieber, you wear what you want! And let’s end with the this gem… @katyperry, am I ur teenage dream? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 13, 2010 @katyperry, am I ur teenage dream?

Katy Perry Advertisement Advertisement So, while Biebs enjoyed tweeting Katy Perry, what does she enjoy tweeting about? Well, her first Tweet was a bit more inventive (or random) than Biebs and Obama… Just got into Berlin… feeling better thank you, have my vicks inhaler by my bedside… and P.S. I TWITTTTER! GAH. Such a follower! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 21, 2009 Just got into Berlin… feeling better thank you, have my vicks inhaler by my bedside… and P.S. I TWITTTTER! GAH. Such a follower! Well, we’re glad to know that Katy uses good old Vicks too. Known as a colorful and vibrant character, Katy Perry has certainly brightened up our day on social media numerous times. IF ONE DIRECTION DOESN'T PERFORM ON THE VMA'S I AM GONNA JUMP OFF THIS LEDGE — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 6, 2012 IF ONE DIRECTION DOESN’T PERFORM ON THE VMA’S I AM GONNA JUMP OFF THIS LEDGE I think my tamagotchi just shat itself to death 💁🏻#busy #tech #metgala — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 3, 2016 I think my tamagotchi just shat itself to death 💁🏻#busy #tech #metgala Every1 else havin a lit Friday night & I'm here examining the nose pore cleaner strip I just peeled off & I must say, nothing can top this. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 2, 2016 Every1 else havin a lit Friday night & I’m here examining the nose pore cleaner strip I just peeled off & I must say, nothing can top this. I just dabbed as I sneezed into my arm. I'm gonna give myself a 5 minute timeout now. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 19, 2016 I just dabbed as I sneezed into my arm. I’m gonna give myself a 5 minute timeout now. And, we always thought that it would be cool to be Katy Perry, but in this moment, we were happy to be just regular human beings without millions of dollars and millions of followers… When ur dreaming that ur running through a field of fresh honeysuckle & you wake up to realize it was just ur dog peeing all over the bed 😑 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 3, 2016 When ur dreaming that ur running through a field of fresh honeysuckle & you wake up to realize it was just ur dog peeing all over the bed

Rihanna Advertisement Advertisement The Wait Is Ova. Nov 23 09 — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 13, 2009 The Wait Is Ova. Nov 23 09 Is it really, though, Rhi Rhi? We have been waiting for new music for YEARS now, YEARS!

Taylor Swift Advertisement Advertisement Apologizing to a very needy cat for being gone so long. — Taylor Swift (@x3taylorswift31) October 11, 2009 Apologizing to a very needy cat for being gone so long. I mean, we’re not that surprised that Taylor Swift’s first Tweet is about a cat!

Ariana Grande Advertisement Advertisement The first Tweet by Ariana is probably the most relatable she has ever been, don’t you think? finally got a twitter and is so excited to start tweeting :] — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 23, 2009 Finally got a twitter and is so excited to start tweeting. :] We’re sure a lot of you introduced yourself to social media in the same way, right? One thing that we love about Ariana is how real she has kept it on Twitter. We all know that she is a celebrity who has been through some traumatic life incidents in recent years, and the Tweet below pretty much sums it up: remember when i was like hey i have no tears left to cry and the universe was like HAAAAAAAAA bitch u thought — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 8, 2018 remember when i was like hey i have no tears left to cry and the universe was like HAAAAAAAAA bitch u thought We salute your strength, Ari! Another dose of Ari realism… just found out my grandparents are heavily greek and part north african…. I thought I was Italian… who am i ? my whole life is a lie — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 10, 2014 just found out my grandparents are heavily greek and part north african…. I thought I was Italian… who am i ? my whole life is a lie We’re sure a lot of you are nodding along to this as well! And let’s just leave you with this one…. had the weirdest, scariest, most bizarre dreams ever last night. wow. One of them was me trapped in a room with Kevin Jonas and an alien. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 12, 2009 had the weirdest, scariest, most bizarre dreams ever last night. wow. One of them was me trapped in a room with Kevin Jonas and an alien. Erm, okay.

Kim Kardashian Advertisement Advertisement From one person who can actually relate to her fans, to one who hasn’t quite got the gist of it yet… we move onto Kim K! Let’s check out her first Tweet… I am 29, am I too old to bling out my phone? I just got the new tmobile Blackberry Bold phone & I want to bling it out so badly — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 4, 2009 I am 29, am I too old to bling out my phone? I just got the new T-Mobile Blackberry Bold phone and I want to bling it out so badly. I mean, what can we say? Kim Kardashian is 40-years-old now, and we’re pretty sure she hasn’t tamed her taste for bling yet. Now, prepare for a good old laugh, as we have been digging into Kim Kardashian’s Twitter page to find some of her most bizarre Tweets. Thanks guys! I had no idea a pickle was really a cucumber! U guys totally confirmed it! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2010 Thanks guys! I had no idea a pickle was really a cucumber! U guys totally confirmed it! I mean?!?!?! Anyone know exactly where rack city is? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 14, 2012 Anyone know exactly where rack city is? I love Germany, its Vonderfull here! I love z apple strudel — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 21, 2010 I love Germany, its Vonderfull here! I love z apple strudel Did you read this out in your head as well? Ate a bite of a salad & an olive was in it.I liked it but scares me bc I hate olives! Hope my taste isn't changing,I don't wanna like olives — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2011 Ate a bite of a salad & an olive was in it.I liked it but scares me bc I hate olives! Hope my taste isn’t changing,I don’t wanna like olives There are first world problems, and then there are Kim K problems… not wanting to like olives! Nicole Richie reminds me of my jeep — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 2, 2010 Nicole Richie reminds me of my jeep Weird Kim fact- I blow dry all my jewelry before I put it on! I can't stand putting on cold jewelry, it gives me the chills! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2011 Weird Kim fact- I blow dry all my jewelry before I put it on! I can’t stand putting on cold jewelry, it gives me the chills! i have a really odd talent. i can smell when someone has cavaties! i have never been wrong yet! they dont even have 2 be super close by me — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2009 i have a really odd talent. i can smell when someone has cavaties! i have never been wrong yet! they dont even have 2 be super close by me Have u ever thought someone was kinda cool, liked their vibe then saw their tweets and realized they are so lame? LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 5, 2011 Have u ever thought someone was kinda cool, liked their vibe then saw their tweets and realized they are so lame? LOL Well, now you say that Kim, does sound pretty familiar….

Bill Gates Advertisement Advertisement Let the normality enter the building!! "Hello World."

Hard at work on my foundation letter – publishing on 1/25. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 19, 2010 “Hello World.” Hard at work on my foundation letter – publishing on 1/25. Well, we guess you don’t get a network of 127.9 billion USD without some hard work, right?

Elon Musk Advertisement Advertisement Please ignore prior tweets, as that was someone pretending to be me 🙂 This is actually me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2010 Please ignore prior tweets, as that was someone pretending to be me 🙂 This is actually me. I mean, we would pretend to be Elon Musk as well if we could pretend to have his bank balance also! Since that day, Elon Musk has blessed us with some great Tweets, and some controversial ones as well. One of our favorites has to be this one: Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020 Tesla stock price is too high imo The result was the stock price dropping by $14 billion! One response really summed it up: Dude…I just lost $10k because of this tweet. Wtf is wrong with u Or, what about the time he decided he was going to sell all material possessions? I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020 I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. We particularly love the follow-up… My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020 My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me

Lebron James Advertisement Advertisement Hello World, the Real King James is in the Building "Finally". My Brother @oneandonlycp3 gas'd me up to jump on board so I'm here. Haaaa — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 6, 2010 Hello World, the Real King James is in the Building “Finally”. My Brother @oneandonlycp3 gas’d me up to jump on board so I’m here. Haaaa So, it seems we have Chris Paul to thank for Lebron James joining Twitter!

Miley Cyrus Advertisement Advertisement Welcome to the official Miley Cyrus "Gypsy Heart Tour" twitter page!!! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 30, 2011 Welcome to the official Miley Cyrus ‘Gypsy Heart Tour’ Twitter page!!! Thank you for having us, Miley!

Jennifer Lopez Advertisement Advertisement Jennifer Lopez sees Lebron James’ Chris Paul, and she raises him with a Ryan Seacrest and a Kim Kardashian in the world of Twitter name-dropping. @KimKardashian @RyanSeacrest U got me curious.Rehearsing 4 AMAs, in the studio and shooting a movie! I’ll do my best with this twitter thing — jlo (@JLo) November 7, 2009 @KimKardashian @RyanSeacrest U got me curious.Rehearsing 4 AMAs, in the studio and shooting a movie! I’ll do my best with this twitter thing

Kanye West Advertisement Advertisement Well, Kanye, and a lot of other celebrities, have deleted a lot of Tweets over the years, so the first one that is still standing is the following. We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us. — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019 We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us.

Bruno Mars Advertisement Advertisement In The Studio With Far east Movement — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 6, 2010 In The Studio With Far east Movement

Drake Advertisement Advertisement Drake caves into the Twitter hype. Fine…you got me. — Drizzy (@Drake) March 28, 2009 Fine…you got me.

Kylie Jenner Advertisement Advertisement I mean, if there was ever an award for pointing out the obvious… Hi Twitter!!! I finally Tweet!! — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 11, 2011 Hi Twitter!!! I finally Tweet!!

Kevin Hart Advertisement Advertisement Kevin Hart saving people from booking a ticket to Ontario, Canada… I'm performing at the ontario Improv tonight and tomorrow, 7pm and 9pm tonight and 8pm tomorrow! It's in ontario california fyi lol — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) March 7, 2009 I’m performing at the ontario Improv tonight and tomorrow, 7pm and 9pm tonight and 8pm tomorrow! It’s in ontario california fyi lol

Wiz Khalifa Advertisement Advertisement Feeding My Bad Azz Dog! — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 7, 2009 Feeding My Bad Azz Dog!

Chris Brown Advertisement Advertisement This would be a dope ass movie!!! — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) May 29, 2012 This would be a dope ass movie!!! Any elaboration, Chris? Twitter, would be? Well, they did make Facebook the Movie.

The NBA Advertisement Advertisement Not only do celebrities make moves on Twitter, but accounts for organizations are highly followed as well, with the NBA being a prime example. "No KG. No problem. Ray hits a 3 with a half second on the clock to give Boston their 12 straight" — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2009 “No KG. No problem. Ray hits a 3 with a half second on the clock to give Boston their 12 straight”

Pink Advertisement Advertisement Pink still trying to figure out what century she is in… i have officially entered the 20th century. i mean the 21st. — P!nk (@Pink) April 4, 2009 i have officially entered the 20th century. i mean the 21st. Aside from the jokes, Pink has been great for Twitter, often sharing her wisdom with others. We also love the way she shut someone down who said she looks old. You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll. https://t.co/3WcH2TRrHW — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018 You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll. I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive. 🤙🏼 — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018 I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.

Alicia Keys Advertisement Advertisement Alicia Keys arriving on the scene in true AK style; with positivity. It's officially me, the real AK…trying to figure out the Twitter thing.. Looking forward to the weekend, gonna be gorgeous in NY! — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) April 25, 2009 It’s officially me, the real AK…trying to figure out the Twitter thing.. Looking forward to the weekend, gonna be gorgeous in NY!

Khloe Kardashian Advertisement Advertisement Just posted pics from Lamar's 30th birthday party!!! We surprised him and it was so much fun!!!!!!! http://tinyurl.com/yf6mtoy — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 3, 2009 Since then, Khloe has been very active on Twitter, as have most of the Kardashian clan! Her Twitter page was hot property when Kylie’s then BFF Jordyn Woods had reportedly kissed Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thomas. Well, Khloe did not disappoint those who were thirsty for the gossip. She tweeted the following directly to Jordyn: Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019 Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! A lot of fans called her out for aiming her hate toward Jordyn when Tristan was just as much to blame, and Khloe responded: Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019 Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me, I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well. We love how she puts privately in capital letters when she is addressing it so publicly… brilliant. If you are a lover of the celeb drama, Khloe Kardashian’s Twitter account is one we’re sure you have visited a few times before.

Adele Advertisement Advertisement Oooo controversial, Adele started her Twitter journey by redirecting her fans to Facebook. The nerve! Adele fans! Head over to @VEVO's Facebook page to submit questions for Adele to answer! http://www.facebook.com/VEVO — Adele (@Adele) September 14, 2010 Adele fans! Head over to @VEVO’s Facebook page to submit questions for Adele to answer! http://www.facebook.com/VEVO Unfortunately, Adele has not been overly active on Twitter over the past few years. However, it was revealed back in 2015 that Adele is not allowed to Tweet from her own account anymore. Her management stopped her from doing so after she sent out some Tweets when she was drunk… We have all been there! Speaking about it with the BBC, she said the following: “I mean I’m not a drinker any more, but when Twitter first came out I was, like, drunk tweeting, and nearly put my foot in it quite a few times…So my management decided that you have to go through two people and then it has to be signed off by someone, but they’re all my tweets. No-one writes my tweets. They just post them for me.”

Pitbull Advertisement Advertisement What they do? My first day on TWITER! Im on tour right now and will be in Amarillo, TX tonight! Make sure your there!! – Pit — Pitbull (@pitbull) April 16, 2009 What they do? My first day on TWITER! Im on tour right now and will be in Amarillo, TX tonight! Make sure your there!! – Pit Mr. Worldwide out there in Amarillo, Tx, who would have thought?

Eminem Advertisement Advertisement We Made You — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 21, 2009 We Made You Well, no one in the rap industry could deny it. He DID make them.

Nicki Minaj Advertisement Advertisement It’s Nicki the Ninja, Nicki the Boss, Nicki the Harajuku Barbie, and she enters Twitter with one lame-ass Tweet… I was FINALLY convinced to get on Twitter! Follow me guys! — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) April 27, 2009 I was FINALLY convinced to get on Twitter! Follow me guys! But don’t fret Barbs, she has not let us down since has, she? One of the most controversial moments was when Nicki Minaj called out the VMAs for not nominating Anaconda for Video of the Year. If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015 If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year The Tweet provoked a response from Taylor Swift, causing some tension between the two, which was ultimately resolved and the two performed together at the VMAs at a later date. Nicki has also used her platform to get her voice out there about important causes and support other females: When u see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth. We’ve all been there. I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior… — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) September 1, 2019 When u see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth. We’ve all been there. I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior… Of course, Nicki is also known for having beef on Twitter, and her famous rivalry with Mariah Carey is one of the most known. Despite having featured in a song and music video of Mariah Carey’s early in her career, Nicki and the Honey singer did not get along when working on American Idol together. Responding to a Tweet from Perez Hilton, Nicki said the following about Mariah: What u SHOULD be doing (wit your messy ass) is asking why a woman SO successful at her age, is still so INSECURE, and bitter @perezhilton — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) May 2, 2013 What u SHOULD be doing (wit your messy a**) is asking why a woman SO successful at her age, is still so INSECURE, and bitter. It is not the only time she has Tweeted about Mariah: All dem #1s but JLo phone ringin? Lol. I guess having a personality, being a secure woman, and giving genuine critique still trumps that. — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) May 2, 2013 All dem #1s but JLo phone ringin? Lol. I guess having a personality, being a secure woman, and giving genuine critique still trumps that. At the time, J.Lo was rumored to be replacing Mariah Carey, and it is clear to see whose camp Nicki was in!

Mariah Carey Advertisement Advertisement So, it is only right that we give the arch-enemy of Mrs. Petty the chance to say her peace, isn’t it? Her first Tweet was a bit of self-promo. No real surprise. Please vote for Mariah’s new music video “Right To Dream” on BET’s 106 & Park! Call 1-800-617-LIVE between 5:30 – 6pm ET or vote @ bet.com — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 28, 2009 Please vote for Mariah’s new music video “Right To Dream” on BET’s 106 & Park! Call 1-800-617-LIVE between 5:30 – 6pm ET or vote @ bet.com Don’t vote now! It is too late. Let it go. The good news is that Mariah has since added some personality to her Twitter feed. Here are some of the top picks of her Tweets… ..Someone was disturbed by the lack of perfect grammar in my tweets.

For the record, its a tweet, not a thesis,dear.

Relax!

I tweet on! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 31, 2009 ..Someone was disturbed by the lack of perfect grammar in my tweets. For the record, its a tweet, not a thesis,dear. Relax! I tweet on! A friend called and asked me to do brunch. Come on.. I don't do brunch, it's daytime!! I suggested linner instead 😂☕ (definition: a late dinner!) #linneristhenewbrunch — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 6, 2018 A friend called and asked me to do brunch. Come on.. I don’t do brunch, it’s daytime!! I suggested linner instead 😂☕ (definition: a late dinner!) #linneristhenewbrunch

Billie Eilish Advertisement Advertisement pic.twitter.com/xNZ0WwDVGN — billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 28, 2019 Billie Eilish’s Tweets have been deleted. The first one that’s still standing is a music video. She lets her music do the talking.

Jay-Z Advertisement Advertisement This is Hov… Ahmir! Half! Haa. — Mr. Carter (@sc) November 22, 2008 This is Hov… Ahmir! Half! Haa.

Beyonce Advertisement Advertisement Queen B has spoken… Hey World, It's B!

I'm so excited to invite you to my new http://t.co/fZxlrtAh – we've been working

hard, and it's finally ready for you XO — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) April 5, 2012 Hey World, It’s B! I’m so excited to invite you to my new http://beyonce.com – we’ve been working hard, and it’s finally ready for you XO Unsurprisingly, Beyonce’s Twitter feed is full of messages that simply prove she is the Queen B.

DJ Khaled Advertisement Advertisement this dj khaled twitter be ready for me im going take yall on journey wit me the life of me its going to be a movie!!! diddy holla at me ! — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) June 2, 2009 this dj khaled twitter be ready for me im going take yall on journey wit me the life of me its going to be a movie!!! diddy holla at me ! Honestly, we’re disappointed he didn’t Tweet “Another One”…

Paris Hilton Advertisement Advertisement http://twitpic.com/qhic3 – When I got home tonight from the movies I found this beautiful little Christmas Tree at my door step. — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 22, 2009 Paris Hilton was in the holiday spirit!

50 Cent Advertisement Advertisement We love the first Tweet on 50 Cent’s Twitter account. It is simple, straight to the point, and we’re sure some of you have done a social media message like this one before. is in Turkey — 50cent (@50cent) December 19, 2008 is in Turkey Since those days, 50 Cent has well and truly upped his Twitter game and we have been blessed with some true blinders from the rap legend. I can't belive my grand mothers making me take Out the garbage I'm rich fuck this I'm going home I don't need this shit — 50cent (@50cent) August 26, 2010 I can’t belive my grand mothers making me take Out the garbage I’m rich fuck this I’m going home I don’t need this shit We love that you’re never too rich to take out the trash! Go Grandmother! you think you dont care i really dont care im rich lol — 50cent (@50cent) July 3, 2012 you think you dont care i really dont care im rich lol Shit I should run america. first thing I'd do is cut my taxes then tell yal chill the fuck out ima get to the rest of the problems — 50cent (@50cent) August 28, 2010 Shit I should run america. first thing I’d do is cut my taxes then tell yal chill the fuck out ima get to the rest of the problems Let’s be honest, we’d all have the same approach, right?

Shaq Advertisement Advertisement Wanna see shaq uncut go to shaqtube.tv and just check out some of the funniest shaq videos and bloopers ever to hit the internet. … — SHAQ (@SHAQ) November 18, 2008 Wanna see shaq uncut go to shaqtube.tv and just check out some of the funniest shaq videos and bloopers ever to hit the internet. …

Sean “Diddy” Combs Advertisement Advertisement GETTING READY TO SHOOT MORE CSI — LOVE (@Diddy) December 18, 2008 GETTING READY TO SHOOT MORE CSI

Lady Gaga Advertisement Advertisement op rehearsing for my video just dance and am now at wmc to perform at the Armani and nervous records party. But I am no nervous record! … — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 27, 2008 op rehearsing for my video just dance and am now at wmc to perform at the Armani and nervous records party. But I am no nervous record! … Wow, the “Just Dance” days seem so long ago, don’t they?

Chrissy Teigen Advertisement Advertisement Chrissy Teigen is another celebrity who has a habit of deleting her Tweets and starting again. The first Tweet that has served on her account is a GIF that says “May the odds be ever in your favor.” We cannot deny, though, that Chrissy is one of the best Twitter celebrities out there. She never lets us down with her funny messages on the social media platform. Here are some of our favorites. Although they have been deleted, nothing is ever really gone from the internet. I always have a note in my pocket that says “john did it” just in case I’m murdered because I don’t want him to remarry #truelove #tips 2 Grammy noms for @johnlegend no one has congratulated me for being the inspiration behind “all of me” without me there is no all of me Very true Chrissy, what would we do without your smart mouth? Plus, the great thing about Chrissy Teigen is just how relatable she is, as we’re sure you have all had Sundays like this one… I have not had a Sunday this lazy in a long, long time. My body has become the same texture and temperature as this couch. We are one. I like to piss john off all Olympics by going “I could do that” as he watches and I stare at my phone. Anyone else do this? #NotGuilty

John Legend Advertisement Advertisement testing twitter out — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 4, 2009 testing twitter out Well, he is known for being a straightforward kind of guy! His Twitter account may not be as vibrant as his beautiful wife’s page, but he has still provided us with some good entertainment on social media over the years.

Questlove Advertisement Advertisement My first Twit. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) August 21, 2008 My first Twit So, what’s going to be your first Tweet?

2Chainz Advertisement Advertisement Just 2Chainz sharing that love and appreciation… @cyaegutta preciate dat bru

Dave Chappelle Advertisement Advertisement Chinese Riddle:

If a man does not tweet does he exist? — David Chappelle (@DaveChappelle) March 20, 2012 Chinese Riddle: If a man does not tweet does he exist?