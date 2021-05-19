These Rappers Have The HOTTEST Wives!

What is the ultimate trophy signifying a successful rapper is not his car, his jewels, or his chart-topping hits? Some would say that it is the beautiful woman on his arm. What signifies that they are not only successful but probably gonna use their money to nation-build and create generational wealth … is their ability to settle down with that beautiful woman on their arm, empower her to walk in her genius, run her business (and in some cases their business) and make her the queen of their lives. In 2020, there was a whole uproar about rappers and their Black wives (that their wives didn’t respect them, that they were too rooted in colorism to see their beauty and that if they did have them those women didn’t bring anything to the table. Welp, here is a list to prove all of that wrong. Check out these rappers who have drop-dead gorgeous wives who are more than just eye-candy.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Advertisement Advertisement In December 2020, People magazine named Beyoncé the most beautiful woman in the world. Did anyone in Hip-Hop need the popular rag to tell us about how gorgeous the Houstonian is? Absolutely not. We knew she was the bomb when she appeared in Case’s “Happily Ever After” video, every Destiny Child’s video, on every solo album cover, and most certainly by catching a glimpse of her pearly smile peeking past her perfectly caramelized complexion. We’ve seen a few of Jay’s rumored girls in the past, like Blue Cantrell for starters, but none of them come close to the “Irreplaceable” singer. Thanks, People for telling the world that sis is fine, but we believe that you all are about 25 years too late. But not only is Queen B fine, but she is talented and a brilliant businesswoman. She is ranked at No. 55 on the 100 top richest self-made women in America and worth approximately $420 million. She has dipped her customized Giuseppe Zanotti’s in almost every industry ranging from fashion, beauty, music, film, health, tech, and wellness. She is also setting her babies up for the same level of success.

Offset and Cardi B Advertisement Advertisement What makes Offset’s wife Cardi B bad is not just her curvaceous body and slick-talking rap style, but it is her girl-next-door looks. Sure, the former stripper-turned-Grammy-award winner has stepped up her game since she dropped her hood anthem “Bodak Yellow,” but at any given time you can see her on social media with not a lick of make-up on — still beautiful. Authentic. Relatable. Bronx-all-day (if you will). It is that “around the way girl” sexiness that has also raced her up the charts. Now grant it, she might not look like everyone’s neighbor, but she embodies the familiar vibe that anyone from the hood understands. Shame on you for not living in the Boogie Down, where fly girls like Cardi make the urban jungle paradise. The woman that got the Migos lead to lockdown is also a history maker. Since her days as a reality star on Love & Hip Hop, she has become the first female rapper to nab the ASCAP Songwriter of the year (winning it twice), the first female rapper to be named Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, the first female rapper with the most Billboard Hot 100 number one singles, the only female rapper to have a song certified Diamond by RIAA, the first female rapper to have a song that surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, the first woman in Hip Hop to have multiple billion-streamers on Spotify, and the only female rapper to top the global Spotify chart multiple times. More history came last year when her song “WAP” became the biggest first-week streams for a song in the United States. Her album Invasion of Privacy was the top female rap album of the 2010s and was the longest-charting album by a female rapper on the Billboard 200, and made her the most-streamed album by a female rapper on Spotify. Invasion of Privacy also made her the first female rapper to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Rap as a solo artist and the first female rap album in 15 years to be nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Advertisement Advertisement At 42 years old, Jeezy’s wife, TV personality, and fashionista Jeannie Mai crept onto our radar when she started dating the trap king. What seemed at first to be an odd coupling, she with her Bay area swag and he rooted in the red clay of Atlanta, proved to be a match made in Hip-Hop heaven. Her long dark brunette locs simply shape her perfectly painted face and brushes her shoulder with sleek elegance. Her style is simple but fashionable. Her ability to communicate through her talk show The Real’s platform has shown her to be a woman with sensitivity and power. And that is exactly what Jeezy needed, a woman with an edge and a level of sophistication to expand not just his social horizon but his access to the bag. Upgrade number one: The Snowman is now a full-fledged host of his own show, Worth a Conversation With Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins on Fox Soul.

J. Cole and Melissa Heholt Advertisement Advertisement One of Hip-Hop’s most private couples, J Cole and Melissa Heholt are one of Hip-Hop’s sexiest matches made in heaven… or should we say “dreams.” The two met while they were students at St. John’s University in Queens — the same institution that educated legacy artist DMC, soul singer Jaheim and basketball player, Metta World Peace (Metta Sandiford-Artest. Ron Artest). You won’t be seeing Melissa on a reality show or breaking into the industry with a new rap album. She is busy tending to her real job as a wedding planner in NYC. She simply is not about the “let y’all in my business,” and moves with her “Crooked Smile” hubby on the low. Truth is … if Director Ryan Coogler did blurt it out at a 2016 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. event, it is possible that no one would have known. They sure weren’t telling anyone. And if we were J Cole, we would say anything either. Ms. Melissa is a jewel (smart, beautiful, and independently successful). Why share it when you see how the public and media creep into everyone’s business.

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley-Bennett Advertisement Advertisement Kirsten Corley Bennett is the wife of Chicago Hip-Hop phenom, Chance the Rapper. The mother of two (Kensli and Marli), Corley-Bennett focuses her attention on ensuring that her household is Christ-centered and “rooted in Love & Grace.” Fans love her not just for her beauty, Kirsten has a career as a model in addition to being the life partner for the successful rap star, but because of how modest and down to earth she appears. Still, newlyweds, entering into their third year, she has advised others that marriage is not an easy institution to engage: It would be irresponsible to say otherwise or give y’all the impression that it’s a walk in the park. It forces you to confront A LOT of parts of yourself you didn’t know were there.. especially in this season of being home way more than we’re used to lol but I believe it is worth it when you both commit to doing the inner work. A reminder to stand in gratitude, for the family we have created. flaws & all.”

Kevin Gates and Dreka Gates Advertisement Advertisement Controversial New Orleans/Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates is one of the most interesting personalities in Hip-Hop. His personal lifestyle is as provocative as his lyrics. Many wonder what kind of woman would be able to lock him in… and then we see Dreka. Dreka is a butterscotch fitness guru that uses her social to keep herself well defined and inspire others to take time out for themselves for personal wellness. Beauty, brains, and brawn, her virtual fitness course “DREKA x CiCi fitness program” brings forth results — and Kevin Gates couldn’t be any more proud. This is why he often celebrates her in his music videos like “Me Too” that just recently was certified platinum or his latest single, “Power.” Even posts on social media where he is bowing to her in reverence. A Muslim woman, she and her husband break traditional morals and customs to define their unique relationship with The Creator. The Gates are one of a kind, seemingly made for each other. https://www.instagram.com/p/CJy_BxMA_oI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Papoose and Remy Ma Advertisement Advertisement When people say Rem’s name it is usually because she was one of the hardest spitters in the Terror Squad. Put on back in the late 1990s by Big Pun, Remy Ma has been a dream girl to many a rap enthusiast ever since her career began. Her declaration in her hit song, “Conceited” was apropos in most people’s opinions— the chocolate goddess of a woman looks so good-er than a mug! Definitely eye candy, Papoose came up with and he scooped this Hersey bar. The Bronx bombshell is even sexier as she embraces high fashion, bag-chasing, and more than anything else stands with her husband with their “Black Love” movement.

Fat Joe and Lorena Cartagena Advertisement Advertisement One of the most gorgeous women in rap music, many don’t know who Lorena Cartagena is. And after 26 years as the life partner to Fat Joe, that multi-hyphenated Don of Hip-Hop, she is fine with that. It keeps the drama out of this mother of three’s life. People did get a chance to hear her talk about her husband in an episode of TV One’s Unsung. A tiny little woman, who stands ten feet tall next to her husband. With her long blondish tresses, perfect smile and model-esque features, this celebrity wife is crème de la crème.

Snoop Dogg and Shanté Broadus Advertisement Advertisement When Snoop Dogg saw her in high school, he knew that Shanté would be the one woman— despite all the vixens in his videos, album covers, or DMs— that would have his heart and be the boss lady of his life. The mother of three of his children, Shante is one cocoa momma that is not about the bull crap, almost divorcing the “Doggystyle” rapper after catching him cheating one too many times. But the two came together to stand with their daughter Cori was diagnosed with lupus, worked through it as a family, and by 2008 (their 10th anniversary), they renewed their vows. This also activated her mogul mode. Aside from her Boss Lady Entertainment, a company that helped shape Snoop’s early career, also manages The Compound, a music recording, production, and events space in Los Angeles that has hosted artists like Nipsey Hussle, Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, Nelly, her husband and so many more. She is an efficient producer that has her pretty manicured fingers in films, televisions, and documentaries— including the 2012 Snoop doc, Reincarnated, and the family’s reality series, Snoop Dog’s Fatherhood on E! Her particular skill set and entertainment savvy secured a spot as one of the talent managers under Michael Strahan’s company, SMAC Entertainment. She is also the co-founder of the Snoop Youth Football League and the founder of I Am Shante Foundation.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Advertisement Advertisement In 2014, J. Cole dropped it in his song, “No Role Modelz.” He wanted to fall in love … He “wants a real love, dark-skinned and Aunt Viv love … That Jada and that Will love … That leaves a toothbrush at your crib love.” Well, after 23 years of marriage, almost 100 films, the fall of Will’s music career, and the rise of her, her daughter, and her sons (yes, Trey is the bonus boy), controversy after controversy, they are still standing tall as life partners. The picturesque power couple has been standing confidently before the world since they tied the knot back in late 1997. Over the years, we have watched and celebrated them for challenging Black socialization and breaking out of the rigid boundaries of boxes. The reality is that Jada doesn’t have boxes. At 5’0 even, Jada is probably one of the most dynamic women in Hollywood, walking through those golden soundstage streets with the certitude and fearlessness of a person 8 feet tall. With her golden skin and amber-jeweled eyes, Jada is just as beautiful as she is astounding. Always fit, always articulate and always a lion, this Virgo stands out in a crowd no matter who is in her circle. Most of the time, that is. The producers of her now husband’s first TV sitcom, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, thought she was too short to play his love interest, Lisa Wilkes in the show. The role went to another bombshell actress, Nia Long, but ultimately she got the prize. THEM BEES MARRIED. Them bees married and best friends, through ups and downs, public scrutiny and embarrassment, The Smiths are a force to be reckoned with and Jada is simply a fabulous force.

Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue Advertisement Advertisement Atlanta rapper Ludacris done and got himself a real African queen. His wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, is not from Wakanda (though she is brilliant like the Aja-AdannaShuri and fierce like the Dora Milaje) nor is she from Zamunda (though there is that pan-African love thing going on). But this beautiful woman hails from Gabon and is more than just a pretty armpiece on the three-time GRAMMY Award-winner and actor. She is a scholar, holding a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the medical field from the University of Miami. She is also a humanitarian, who founded her own non-profit organization called Unspoken Angels. According to the organization’s website, “support, educate, inspire and empower young ladies of the United States and West Africa, as it provides safe and comforting environments, infused with positive initiatives for females who have experienced verbal, mental and sexual abuses.” Beautiful, aware, caring, and triumphant: Eudoxie wears her crown with elegance and grace.

Killer Mike and Shanna Render Advertisement Shanna Render, a.k.a. Shay Bigga, is the show-stopping wife of Atlanta raptivist Killer Mike. She brings her good looks, banging natural assets, and brilliant mind to the Bigga empire, proving that beside every great man is a great woman. She is heavily invested in real estate and co-own (with her husband) The SWAG Shop — Not Your Ordinary Barber Shop. With almost 15 years under their marital belt, her husband says that she is the CEO of the family and also her “fight coach.” The couple interviewed with GQ and spoke about their business relationship. Mike shared, “Shana has a masterful business mind. Much better than mine. It’s my wife who was smart enough to make these investments.” Boss Lady Shanna added, “Mike is the face of the place, but I’m the business of the businesses. I make financial decisions. Any problems at the shop, I know about them first.” All that and she is the mother of four kids (though you would never know it).

Big Boi and Sherlita Patton Advertisement Advertisement Believe it or not, one of the founders of OutKast is a married man. Yup, the slick-talking and pimp walking anchor of the group, Big Boi is settled with the love of his life, Sherlita Patton. The two have been married for almost 19 years — but that their beautiful A-town romance started years before their “I Do’s.” The Clark Atlanta graduate has a smile as bright as the ice her husband rocks. And uses her Georgia peach hospitality and sweetness to charm folks out of their cash as a real estate guru. The mother of three, she and her “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” have had their ups and downs but have stayed together because of the decades of love that they share.

Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins Advertisement Advertisement Wanna talk about ride-or-die chicks? Well, let’s look at Aisha Atkins, Ja Rule’s wife for over three decades. Aisha was the Queens rapper’s high school sweetheart, had their first child when she was 18 years old, and has been with him through some of the roughest times of his career. It seems to have been love at first sight for the rapper. The story goes that she was the new girl in school and he saw her walking off the bus and thought she was “cute.” On the flip side, she played him and dodged his advances. Eventually, his charm won her over. He had a lot of “charming” to do too because she comes from good stock. Her dad was a former member of parliament for Tobago West and her mom was a college professor. Even her sister is something to marvel at: Dr. Melita Murray-Carney earned her Ph.D. degree in mental and behavioral health from the University of Maryland and is currently helping people in trauma. That also gives you a clue as to her background. Her personality beamed through during the couple’s reality show, Follow the Rules.

Ice T and Coco Austin Advertisement Advertisement One of the most celebrated and (well known) Hip-Hop couples is Ice T and his wife, Coco Austin. The two got married in 2005 after knowing each other for one year. Many got to know the beautiful blonde- bombshell during their reality show, Ice Loves Coco, which ran for two years (2011 to 2013), and their 2015 talk show called Ice and Coco. The public learned a few things that probably has changed their mind about who she is as a wife, a businesswoman, and now as a mom. Fans learned about the soda bottle-shaped former model’s sense of humor. They saw firsthand that she makes one of the first West Coast superstars happy with the little things that she does. Moreover, at 36, she still has a lot more growing to do to become the woman that she aspires to be — comfortable in her own skin and loving all that she is. And the wonderful thing is, her hubby (who is 21 years her senior) is right there bigging her up the whole way.

Ice Cube and Kim Woodruff Advertisement Advertisement Imagine being 19 years old, having the number one rap album in the world, and having the Feds following you around and then you meet the love of your life: that is exactly what happened to O’shea “Ice Cube” Jackson. In 1988, the fiercest member of the infamous N.W.A. met his wife Kimberly Woodruff. Instantly, Cube fell in love. “The first thing I thought I was, ‘Wow, she could be your woman.’” He said on the Bethenny talk show in 2014. “The first time we met, she wasn’t feeling me, she was NOT having it. She did not dig me. I think she was in a relationship, so she wasn’t having it. But I ended up seeing her about six months later, and the next time, we had more time to get to know each other. She could feel my vibe and fell in love your with your boy!” The 5 foot 3, butterscotch-complected beauty became his wife four years later and later became the mother of the artist’s five sons. Typically, Kim stays out of the limelight, but her hubby threw her in the mix back in the day in his song, “It Was A Good Day.” Clearly, he loved when she rang him up as the infamous line, “And everything is alright I got a beep from Kim, and she can f**k all night.” Kim has been around for a minute and has been the backbone of her husband’s multi-dimensional entertainment enterprise and his family. Under her watchful eye, her children are some of the best examples of kids with privilege that didn’t waste it. Many know the oldest son, O’shea Jackson, Jr. (born during their engagement period), a former USC student and movie star. But her other kids are just as amazing. Darrell is an A&R for his father’s Lench Mob records. Deja and Karima are twin baby girls (though they are grown women). Karima is a brainiac with two master’s degrees and a Ph.D. from the School of Public Affairs and Administration at Rutgers University. Last of the brood is Shareef, who is a beacon in his parents’ eyes. Kim is a huge part of their success, as well as her husband’s.

LL Cool J and Simone Smith Advertisement Advertisement While ladies have always loved Cool J, none have loved, cherished, and promised the rest of their lives to him like Simone Smith. Their teenage crush has blossomed into a thirty-plus-year marriage. The story goes that he was driving down the street Easter fresh, and she was walking on the block with one of his friends. He was smitten. In fact, eight years later she was able to hold his name. With his beautiful smile and bright eyes, this mother of four and entrepreneur is a survivor. After being diagnosed with stage 3 chondrosarcoma in 2004, she underwent a 15-hour surgery to try and remove the cancer. She then spent two and a half years recovering from the rare bone cancer-removal procedure, even having to re-learn how to walk. 15 years later, she is cancer-free. Now she and the “5,4,3,2,1” rapper are two of the celebrity ambassadors for the Beat Cancer Like a Boss campaign. Part of beating cancer like a boss is to figure out ways to raise money for its eradication. This is why portions from proceeds from her business, Simone I. Smith Jewelry, will be donated to further this particular cancer research. Celebrity models who help to promote the line are Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Claudia Jordan, Cookie Johnson, Vivica Fox, Niecy Nash, and more. Simone is the original “Around the Way” girl and continues to captivate … just like she did back on those cool South Jamaica streets.

Juicy J and Regina Perera Advertisement Advertisement No one would have expected Juicy J, with all of his rockstar ways, to have settled down with a medical professional. But that is exactly what his wife of almost five years is. Regina Perera can boast that she is a Registered Dental Hygienist, who cut her teeth assisting her boss to brighten the smiles of hundreds of patients. And clearly, the Sinhalese beauty has placed a bright smile on her Academy Award-winning husband’s face also. Eventually, Perera stopped serving as an RDH and was incorporated into the live Juicy J performances and started getting money as an Instagram influencer. She has been hired by companies like FashionNova, Goyard, DSQUARED2, Calvin Klein, and Rolex to rep their brands. Still as sexy as she was when they first got together, the mother of two has the smarts, the hustle, and the swag to be one of the most amazing rapper wives around.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir Advertisement Advertisement Certified by the streets of Atlanta, Gucci Mane is the trap king every trap queen in the city wants. Keyshia is indeed the ultimate trap queen of them all. Elevating her man’s hustle above the trap house mentality, Mrs. Davis has added to her husband’s kingdom while simultaneously carving out her Ka’Oir queendom as the CEO of three companies. As the face of her namesake cosmetic brand, she is a mix of natural Jamaican beauty and spice, coupled with the entrepreneurial spirit of a hustler, with a statuesque figure. Standing firmly by his side as he sat behind bars for two years. Never defeated, he continued churning out mixtape hits that became a soundtrack for the mood of the streets. Her presence cleansed the life of a street veteran ready to grow. Leaning into her love he emerged from the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, India as a healthier, happier, more focused, and complete man on May 26, 2016. Upon his release conspiracy theories of a Gucci Mane clone on the loose spread across the internet. Fans who love him appreciate his union. His wedding was one of the most expensive. The lavish celebration was covered exclusively by BET. Today they are one of social media’s favorite pairs.’ God Unity Wisdom Opportunity Power.

Wyclef and Marie Claudinette Advertisement Advertisement Anyone that knows Wyclef Jean, knows that he is a man steeped in a pursuit of ambitious glory. However, achieving glory simply could not be done all of this alone. He needed an even stronger woman, who was equally as ambitious and probably more goal-oriented to handle the rapid-fire master plans. A woman of this stature would not only handle every task from home-cooked meals at night, hemming her daughter’s dresses during the day, or straightening her husband’s tie in the morning. Since the start of his career, Marie Claudinette Jean has been that woman. The CEO and Founder of Fushá Designs Inc worked tirelessly since migrating to New Jersey from Jeremie, Haiti at the age of eight. Launching her fashion line in 2000, she has worked in the fashion industry for over 20 years. Fushá Designs Inc offers luxurious fashion for men and women. The brand’s star-studded clientele list includes Mary J Blige, Ja Rule, Whitney Houston, gospel sensation Desiree Coleman, Patti LaBell, actresses Eva LaRue, Tamara Tunie, Ben Vern, Omarosa Maniguant, and of course hubby, Wyclef Jean. While we came to know and love Wyclef Jean for his soul-soothing voice and vibrant production sound, it is the woman like Marie Claudinette Jean behind him that has kept him sane through the multihyphenate’s textured career. As the Haitian ambassador of Hip-Hop and soul music, fueled by his deep sense of Haitian pride, he has used his talent to benefit his country, his people, and the rest of the global community. In 2010, he embarked on an ambitious campaign run for the Haitian presidency.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi Advertisement Advertisement Lil Scrappy, The Prince of Crunk Music, and his leading lady Bambi have become one of primetime television’s favorite couples. As staple cast members of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, we have been spectators of their relationship since they became a couple. We have seen the highs, the lows, and all the in-between drama that keeps us entertained with every returning season. We have also watched the couple grow into a complete family. Tying the knot back in September 2017, the couple has three children together, and Scrapp’s oldest daughter Imani from a previous relationship also accepts Bambi’s role in her life. The Bam is what Scrap affectionately calls her, but she has been creating a combustive impact for years. Bambi is a brand of her own. Before she was able to capitalize off the popularity of LHHATL, she was on VH1’s Basketball Wifes. These days when The Bam isn’t tending her three children or her husband, she’s focused on promoting her House of Shimmer Atlanta brand. The brand serves as a beauty salon and supply store. They also offer a cosmetic line. As the face of Shimmer, a quick look at her Instagram proves even while pregnant with their third child Miss Bambi is still one of the prettiest women in the land of peaches and cream. Despite what drama may unfold on VH1, Love is what keeps this family intact.

Casanova 2X and Swaggy Jazzy Advertisement Advertisement So while the world is just getting to know Casanova 2X, his lady has been his wife for 14 years. Swaggy Jazzy is her name and the two have been together since 2006. The two got married in jail. Jazzy is a different generation Hip-Hop wife. In addition to being the “2 AM” rapper’s boo thang, she is a social media influencer and content creator. She dotes on their relationship on social media and has attracted fans from all kinds of spaces: the hood momma or the Links executive. She has (at the time of publishing) almost one-half million followers on Instagram and has been able to parlay that into serious cash — banking in on endorsement deals and sponsorships. The RocNation artist has had his share of troubles and having someone with a lot of drama (and not the heart for his lifestyle) just wouldn’t work. Jazzy proves she is a ride or die to the end.

Paul Wall and Crystal Wall Advertisement Advertisement Crystal Wall has been an asset to her Houston rapper husband Paul Wall’s life. When he dropped on the scene in the 2000s, he was a chubby white guy spitting hard about his grill, bow the GRAMMY-nominated rapper (saluted in 2007 for his role in Nelly’s smash hit “Grillz”) is fit and his missus has everything to do with it. Collectively, the two have shed about 200 lbs, which has added about 30 years combined on both of their lives. In 2010, he undertook gastric sleeve surgery to help him drop 130 pounds and she lost 70 pounds with Zumba. For Crystal, who had tried all kinds of diets and even liposuction, the model of dance and exercise helped her achieve her ultimate weight goal in ways nothing else could. Now the chocolate honey has many titles: wife, mom, dance fitness Instructor, and CEO of Crystal Wall Fitness. As an entrepreneur, she is the owner of a center called Mixfitz Studio, where she has revitalized dance fitness for everyday people. In 2014, she was voted one of Houston’s most Fascinating People and one of the city’s Top Trainers of 2015 and 2016. Her MFTURNUP Dance Fitness Class promotes integrity while infused with southern Hip-Hop. His weight wasn’t the only way that Crystal saved Paul’s life. When he was addicted to “Lean/ Syrup,” she stood by him and helped him move toward sobriety. She had to … to keep them together and secure their future as a healthy couple. Everyone needs a Crystal! #StrongBlackWoman