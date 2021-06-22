OMG! These Are The Best, MOST EXPENSIVE CARS Ever Made!

We’re going to take a look at the world’s most valuable cars, with many of the most prestigious names in car manufacturing well-represented, from Bugatti to Porsche, Aston Martin to Mercedes, and a few names you might be surprised to see, still. Not all of these cars are superpowered beasts on the track, either. You’re going to see some true classics in the lineup as well as those that have a cultural impact much wider than the average car. These are the world’s most valuable cars, how much they have sold for, and just what makes them such a huge draw to many people.

Lotus Evija – $2 million Advertisement Lotus Evija Advertisement Starting with the absolute cutting edge of driving technology, the Lotus Evija (pronounced eh-VIE-ya) is a limited production electric sports car that combines both extreme performance and excellent efficiency while still being perfectly usable as a road car. It represents a future in which electric cars aren’t looked down on for their performance with a target speed of 0-to-62 in under 3 seconds and a top speed of over 200 mph. This is in part thanks to an extremely light carbon fiber monocoque. Add to that the fact that there are just going to be 130 of these in circulation (a nod to the fact that it’s the Lotus Type 130) and it’s easy to see where the worth comes from.

Porsche 356 Speedster- $75,000-$500,000 Advertisement Porsche 356 Speedster 2021 Advertisement The first production automobile that came from Porsche, the 356 Speedster has a lot of history behind it. Despite its huge collectible value nowadays, to the point that even replicas are highly sought after, the Speedster was not the most luxurious vehicle on the market even at the time. A rather sparse car, it had one canvas top and sides, bucket seats with static backrests, and very little in terms of instrumentation inside. That said, the unmistakable visual appeal of the vehicle and its place in automobile history makes it well-sought after, indeed.

Porsche 356 A 1500 GS Carrera Coupe – $506,000 · $600,000 – $700,000 Advertisement Porsche 356 1500GS Carrera Coupe Advertisement The Porsche 356 came in a range of models. Aside from the speedster, there was this Reutter-bodied coupe. The coupe brought with it engines that were designed specifically for motorsports, debuted with its Golden Carrera badge at the 1955 Frankfurt Motorshow. The Carrera coupe reaches 60 mph in 8.7 seconds, which is well within the average performance of new cars coming out even today. Some differences from the Speedster include larger shock absorbers, redesigned suspension bump stops, and large wheels that could accommodate the greater heft of the Carrerra coupe, which typically made them more expensive than the Speedsters of the day, too.

Bugatti Chiron – $2.9 million Advertisement Bugatti Chiron Advertisement A limited production car, of which only 20 are being made, the Chiron is a highly exclusive and highly powerful production sports car. This mid-engine two-seater is powered by an 8.0-liter, 16-cylinder engine using four turbochargers to offer fantastic performance, providing 1479bhp. As it stands, it is by far the most powerful production car in Bugatti’s history. It’s not all performance, either, with its classically inspired Bugatti horseshoe profile, not to mention the C-bar scooping along the side of the car, and a whole host of modern technological features inside to make is as aesthetically inspiring and innovative as it is powerful.

Pagani Zonda F Clubsport – $1.4 million Advertisement Pagani Zonda F Clubsport Advertisement A very exclusive commodity, in part due to the fact that they’re not necessarily street legal in the US, the F Clubsport brings more than “sour grapes” appeal. The Zonda F series has always been pushing the boundaries of performance with its 7.3-liter V12 engine, offering 595hp. The Clubsport edition in this family reduced the weight, upping its power to 650hp. A hardcore performance vehicle, it’s well known for performing at Nurburgring with a time of 7.27.82.

1975 Porsche 911 930 Turbo – $312,000 Advertisement 1975 Porsche 911 930 Turbo Advertisement One of the two versions of the 911 930 Turbo produced, there were only 2,819 of these cars made, significantly less than the later version, despite the fact that the 1978-and-onward models replaced it.s 3.0-liter engine with a 3.3-liter model instead. One of Porsche’s most sought-after classics, it has an unmistakable Porsche aesthetic, with rare touches like Fuchs alloys and a rear spoiler affectionately called the “whale tail” by car fans of the time. Known to most simply as “the Turbo,” it was one of the fastest production cars on the planet at the time of its creation

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada – $1.2 million Advertisement Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada Advertisement The most successful model from the now-defunct team at Bizzarrini, the GT Strada was the most successful model ever sold by the company and, even at that, only ever had 133 models built and in circulation. Known for being designed by the ex-Ferrari chief, Giotto Bizzarini, it bears some striking similarities to the similarly low-slung Ferrari Daytona and is well known for being the height of the racing pedigree that founder Gotto was known for. This gorgeous coupe has become even more notable as of late due to the fact that Bizarrini has recently announced that they are opening up production again under Pegasus brands, with the GT Strada named in particular as receiving new models.v12za.

Aston Martin V12 Zagato – $876,000 Advertisement Aston Martin V12 Zagato Advertisement An endurance racer made in partnership between Aston Martin and Zagato, the V12 was the latest of the duo’s collaborations, made with computer-aided modeling techniques that were state-of-the-art in 2011, in combination with hand-sculpted clay maquettes. Closely related to the V12 Vantage, it added an aluminum and carbon chassis that reduced the weight and added significant power, offering it a 0-62mph of 4.2 seconds. This in part helped it win the Concorso d’Eleganza trophy, not to mention reaching fifth in the annual 24-Hour race at the Nurburgring.

1990 Mercedes 190E 2.5-16 Evo II – $435,000 Advertisement 1990 Mercedes 190E 2.5-16 Evo II Advertisement Now over thirty years old, the Evo II is one of those few vehicles designed for the road but created with motorsport sensibilities in mind, complete with wind tunnel modeling. Since its debut in 1990 at the Geneve Motor Show, it became an icon of touring car racing, in part to its unique aerodynamic design, as well as the M102 four-cylinder engine that provided 232bhp. One of the most famous aspects of the Evolution II was the addition of the spoiler, which so revolutionized its performance that BMW ended up redesigning their own wind tunnel after seeing the Mercedez-Benz performance in an effort to compete in terms of design.

2007 Bugatti Veyron – $1.4 million Advertisement 2007 Bugatti Veyron Advertisement With gorgeous curves, a large rear spoiler, and a bold swooping C-bar, the Bugatti Veyron is an immediately impressive-looking vehicle. It’s also from the line of some of the fastest sports cars in the world, with a four-turbocharged, 8-liter, 16-cylinder engine that offers 1001hp. Add to that state-of-the-art AWD and 7-speed transmission and the Veyron is best known for putting all that power directly under the control of the driver. Another limited production model, there were only 300 of these vehicles ever made. There are plenty of luxury touches to this vehicle, too, including heated cushions, remote keyless entry, ABS, and driveline traction control.

1996 Ferrari F50 – $10 million Advertisement 1996 Ferrari F50 Advertisement The precursor to the racing centric GT, the classic F50 was designed as a 50th-anniversary celebration to Scuderia Ferrari. There were 349 of these made, “one less than we can sell” according to Ferrari President at the time Luca Di Montezemolo. Each of them sported a mid-mounted 60-valve, V12, Ferrari Tipo F130B engine with a directly-mounted six-speed gearbox, with suspension bolting mounted directly to the gearbox, a technique used in Formula One cars. In fact, the F50 is designed to be road car emulation of the Ferrari F1s of the same era, reflected in certain parts of its aesthetic and construction, such as the carbon fiber chassis.

1991 Ferrari F40 – $1.9 million Advertisement 1991 Ferrari F40 Advertisement Going back a little farther, we have the F40, another rear-wheel-drive mid-engine sports car, bringing an at-the-time revolutionary twin-turbo V8 engine producing 478 bhp. Constructed with a lightweight carbon platform, this allowed the F40 to be the first production car that could reach speeds of over 200mph. It’s also a rather special car in the hearts of many fans due to the fact that it was the last Ferrari produced while Enzo Ferrari was still alive, which has boosted its value significantly over the years.

Jaguar E-type Series 2 FHC – $467,000 Advertisement Jaguar E-type Series 2 FHC Advertisement Produced between the years of 1969 to 1971, the Series 2 FHC is perhaps one of the best-loved cars among the iconic Jaguar E-series. It was the first of the series to eschew the glass covers, as well as placing the tail lights beneath the wraparound bumper. The Series 2 also started to add some notable improvements to the driver experience, such as twin electric fans and improved brakes. As such, this two-seater coupe brought a new reputation to Jaguar at the time, helping to cement its stature as a manufacturer of high-class and high-value cars.

Jaguar E-type Series 2 FHC – $6.1 million Advertisement Jaguar E-type Series 2 FHC Advertisement Declared by Enzo Ferrari as the “most beautiful car ever made,” there are some Series 2 FHC models that have an even higher value than usual, such as this restoration that gives it a distinct racing car look. A car that was famous for the time for its celebrity appeal, it was also the very first hatchback to reach 150mph. This 60s icon is famous for its aerodynamics, as well as disc brakes which were brand new and on very few mass-produced cars at the time. Including all FHCs, there were roughly 20,000 produced in total.

Ferrari 250GTE – $363,000 Advertisement Ferrari 250GTE Advertisement Notable for being amongst the most successful of Ferrari’s earliest lines, the 250 range are all well-sought after vintage cars. However, the GTE is notable for several reasons, one of them being that it was the first four-seat model and thus the predecessor of all Ferrari 2+2s that came after it. There are only 39 of these cars ever produced, however, it’s made even more famous for the fact that a replica of this particular car was featured in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” A luxurious car that was marketed as a vehicle designed for grand touring above all else, it was well-loved for its luxury at the time.

Ferrari 250GTE – $3,300,000 Advertisement Ferrari 250GTE Advertisement As with some other models, there are some cars from the line-up of the Ferrari 250GTE that are significantly more valuable than the others. The Gran Turismo 2+2 Pininfarina, or GTE as it is more commonly abbreviated, marked a new era of commercial success that was new for the company that mostly focused on racing cars at the time. It still used the same parts as the more traditionally sport-focused GTE, so it brought a new level of performance and excitement to the world of production vehicles. Original models are significantly more valuable than rebuilt replicas and this is reflected in the price.

1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole – $400,000 Advertisement 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Advertisement The Countach is among the most widely desired supercars of all. Indeed, many consider it to be the picture-perfect example of everything a supercar should be. Loud, highly-priced, and not a practical vehicle at all to own, this is the fastest Countach, thanks to a mightly V12 engine that offered up to 455bhp. However, it also offered a range of driving improvements, such as improved handling. It’s also famous for beating the Ferrari Testarossa in terms of power at the time of its reveal, something that was considered quite the shock at the 1985 Geneva Show.

1987 Ferrari Testarossa ‘Monadado’ – $140,000 Advertisement 1987 Ferrari Testarossa ‘Monadado’ Advertisement Although the new Teestraorra Monadado might have been outperformed at its debut by the new Countach, it is every bit as iconic with its signature Ferrari aesthetic. This famously low-slung vehicle was designed with power in mind, with those long ride strakes along the side, offering not just a unique beauty, but delivering cool air towards the radiators that kept the 380 hp, 4.9-liter, 48-valve, naturally aspirated flat-12 engine cool enough to keep going. One of the most widely recognizable and sought-after designs from Ferrari, they are particularly rare, with roughly 200 known models in the “left-handed driving style” and only 75 ever made for right-side driving.

Porsche 718 – $3.7 million Advertisement Porsche 718 Advertisement This series of mid-engined sports cars from Porsche was made specifically for the sheer fun of driving. The most famous model is perhaps the Cayman, which can reach a top speed of 170mph, not to mention a 0-to-62 mph in no more than 4.9 seconds. These vehicles are perhaps most notable for their low and sleek designed, bringing sporty contours and gorgeous curves to cars that offer excellent handling as well as more space and practical value than you might anticipate from such performance-driven cars.

1987 Porsche 959 Komfort – $825,000 Advertisement 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort Advertisement The counterpart to the “Sport” trim of the 959, the Komfort is designed to offer just what you would expect from its name. However, with test results of 0-to-60 mph in 2.2 seconds, you would be mistaken if you thought it was anything other than a true supercar. The 959 was the fastest street-level production car at the time, and the Komfort wasn’t too far behind. Of both series, there were 337 originally built. There were eight more 959 Komfort models built in the early nineties, but that hasn’t done anything to diminish the value of the highly sought after originals, by any means.

1972 Porsche 911 2.7 RS – $825,000 Advertisement 1972 Porsche 911 2.7 RS Advertisement Yet another from the long line of collectible Porsches, there are few of these classic RS prototypes. Originally developed from the 911S series as the team’s entry into the 3-liter class, it’s now considered one of the cars at the absolute pinnacle of 1970s sports design. This was in part due to its design to be both a fantastic road car whilst also working without issue as a production vehicle. Its 2.7-liter fuel-injected six-cylinder air-cooled engine was the largest used in road-ready Porsche cars at the time. Since then, this iconic car has become one of Porsche’s best-known designs.

2016 Ferrari LaFerrari – $7 million Advertisement 2016 Ferrari LaFerrari Advertisement The most powerful and performance-driven of the road-going Ferraris ever made, only excelled by the FXX K (which isn’t road legal), there are only 499 of these vehicles made in keeping with the philosophy of only making one less car than the team thinks they would sell. Indeed, given that it debuted with a price of $1 million and has risen in value by 700% since then, it seems the bold marketing strategy has worked. Its immense power is provided by an F12’s 6.3-liter V12 engine, working with a 161bhp electric motor to drive the rear axle to provide 789bhp and maximum torque over of 990Nm.

2007 Pagani Zonda F Clubsport – $1.4 million Advertisement 2007 Pagani Zonda F Clubsport Advertisement The lighter and zipper version of the regular Zonda F, this supercar, wrapped in carbon fiber, made news initially when it broke the Nurburgring’s record by two seconds, surpassing the Porsche Carrera GT that had previously held it. Not strictly road-legal in some parts of the world, the Pagani is powered by a 7.3-litre V12 putting out 641bhp, which offers it a 0-to-62 mph of 3.5 seconds. Amongst the famous Zonda range designed by Horatio Zonda, who had previously worked with Renault, Lamborghini and more, until a refusal to purchase one of his designs led him off down a more independent route.

Lamborghini Murcielago – $450,000 Advertisement Lamborghini Murcielago Advertisement Among the most famous of all of Lamborghini’s cars, every edition of the Murcielago is amongst the most highly sought-after cars as soon as they release. It’s well known for being the first Lamborghini to be designed and sold entirely under the ownership of Audi. A contentious release at the time, it has since proved to be a sterling combination of Italian style and performance but with the reliability of German engineering. It’s also the last Lamborghini with a V12 engine that also offers manual transmission, a highlight for those who miss those not equipped with E-Gears.

Ferrari Enzo – $2.6 million Advertisement Ferrari Enzo Advertisement The most expensive car ever sold in an online auction at the time of its selling, the Ferrari Enzo was produced between the years of 2002 and 2004. There were originally only 399 ever made, in classic Ferrari tradition. However, a 400th was, indeed, made as a gift to Pope John Paul II. This wasn’t the one that sold for $2.6 million, but still auctioned for $6 million itself. This particular Enzo was one of the highest fetching cars of its line due to the fact that it had fewer than 1,250 miles on the clock at the time of selling.

2000 Lamborghini Diablo GT – $750,000 Advertisement 2000 Lamborghini Diablo GT Advertisement A reintroduction of the classic Diablo GT that originally debuted in 1998, there were only 80 examples originally made. This 2000 re-release is one of only 4 that was ever shipped directly to the UK. It features a naturally aspirated V12 6.0-liter engine that offers 575 hp, an upgrade over the original 529 hp engine. Other changes to the original design include five-speed manual transmission providing power to the rear wheels, instead of being an AWD. A new carbon fiber diffuser was added in place of the standard bumper and taillights, as well.

Ferrari F40 – $1.4 million Advertisement Ferrari F40 Advertisement Built to celebrate the team’s 40th anniversary back in 1987, the F40 was designed by Pininfarina, offering high-performance, turbo-charged components alongside a chassis design that would very much influence the look of every Ferrari following in its footsteps. It’s powered by a V8 engine with a top speed of 324 km/h. There were originally 1,311 built, and over 1,000 still remaining. The highest selling F40 was, in part, so valuable because it was sold by Formula One legend Nigel Mansell. More recent sales haven’t quite reached this number but one did sell for $900,000 in 2019, so the Mansell boost to its value is still alive and well.

Porsche 911 2.7 RS – $935,000 Advertisement Porsche 911 2.7 RS Advertisement Considered by many to be the Porsche that successfully marked the transition of the Carrera line of cars from excellent road car to track legend, the 2.7 RS is largely considered one of the best cars ever made by the manufacturer. The Carrera RS 2.7 was the first 911 street and road car that was offered as a public production model and wowed at the time of release with its powerful 911S-based flat-six engine and lightweight design. With a 0-60mph of 5.6 seconds, it offers a driving experience that impresses even to this day.

1963 Jaguar E-type Lightweight – $7,300,000 Advertisement 1963 Jaguar E-type Lightweight Advertisement Another in the line of E-types featured amongst the most expensive cars of all time, the model that sold at this extravagant price was the winner of the 1963 Australian GT Championship, driven by Australian racer Bob Jane. A famous car with plenty of racing pedigree, these have been driven by famous motorists including Graham HIll, Jackie Stewarts, and others. The value of the original E-type Lightweights has been driven up recently by the announcement of a continuation series that were priced on release at $1.26 million, as well.

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 – $150,000 Advertisement 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 Advertisement One of the true 80s classics, the faster of the Fords have been rising and rising in value over the past few years. Of these Sierras, only 500 were ever built. Originally built with a 2-0 liter supercharged Cosworth engine that offered up to 224bph, it was amongst the most successful homologation specials ever made at the time. The performance of these cars was further enhanced from previous models thanks to a larger Garrett turbocharger, as well as an enhanced induction system. As such, the Cosworth RS500 managed great racing success, including wins at the 1988 DTM championship, the 1989 Spa 24 Hours and the 1990 British Touring Car Championship.

Aston Martin DB4 – $7.9 million Advertisement Aston Martin DB4 Advertisement Well-known for being one of the most iconic vehicles ever driven by James Bond, the DB4 featured in “Goldfinger” and became a cultural icon ever since the release of the movie in 1964. Of course, it’s beloved for much more than that and is considered the quintessential Aston Martin and the blueprint for many that followed for a reason. Aside from being iconically handsome, it offered a high-performance GT driving experience with tops speeds of 140mph years. It was said to be offering what the Jaguar E-types were, even though they debuted two years before the latter. As such, these cars remain immensely collectible and aren’t likely to be losing value any time soon.

Aston Martin DBS59- $420,000 Advertisement Aston Martin DBS59 Advertisement Another iconic design from the Aston Martin DS range, there were only 24 editions of this car made, each of them sold at more than $100k over the original Superleggera. Its design is largely based around the original Supeleggeras, too, including the iconic 725hp twin-turbo V12, but with some improvements like a carbon-fiber roof and spoiler. As such, it offers 725hp, and 664 lb-ft of torque. Designed to celebrate the anniversary of the manufacturing team, each of the 24 cars made in this series was painted in the iconic Aston Martin Racing Green.

McLaren P1 – $3.6 million Advertisement McLaren P1 Advertisement Amongst the most iconic of the world’s hypercars, there have only been 375 of these McLarens made. Built as a tribute and successor to the McLaren F1, it aims to bring hybrid power and Formula One performance to the road and to show the future of electric hybrid cars in truly stunning form. Debuted at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show, it has since gone on to wow with its 903bhp performance as one of the trio of electric and hybrid supercars paving the way for the future of eco-friendly driving alongside the Tesla Model S Plaid and Senna.