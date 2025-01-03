Certified Squad’s Nerd Culture Year in Review: 2024 Highlights

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The year in nerd and pop culture was off the hook! The Certified Squad covers 2024, from Deadpool to Pharrell!

Now that 2024 is in the books, the Certified Squad—featuring Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, HeadKrack, and Queen YoNasDa—reflects on a phenomenal year for nerd culture. From groundbreaking movies to immersive gaming, this year brought plenty of surprises, wins, and a few facepalms. Let’s dive into the best and quirkiest moments of nerd-dom this year.

Movies: Blockbusters and Cult Hits

This year’s cinematic lineup catered to every kind of nerd—from superhero stans to dystopian diehards. While some films soared to new heights, others struggled to find their footing. Here’s what captured our attention on the big screen.

Top Picks:

Deadpool and Wolverine – A beautifully chaotic mash-up that redefined what an R-rated superhero movie can do. Breaking the fourth wall never felt so refreshing. Mad Max: Furiosa – This dystopian masterpiece gave us a brutal yet visually stunning look into the “Mad Max” universe, showing how close fiction can edge toward reality. Transformers One – Although polarizing in terms of box office success, fans celebrated its return to Cybertron’s origins, dubbing it the second-best Transformers movie after the 1986 classic. Piece by Piece – Pharrell’s creative leap into biopics was a heartfelt and innovative Lego film that blurred the lines between hip-hop, nostalgia, and cinematic artistry.

Honorable Mentions:

Terrifier 3 pushed horror boundaries, solidifying Art the Clown as a modern horror icon.

pushed horror boundaries, solidifying Art the Clown as a modern horror icon. Smile 2 delivered a chilling psychological thriller that left audiences dissecting its layers long after the credits rolled.

Worst Movies: The Misses of 2024

Even in a banner year for nerd culture, a few films left us scratching our heads. These movies promised much but delivered little, leaving fans to question what went wrong.

Kraven the Hunter fell flat due to weak character development, though some appreciated its environmental themes.

fell flat due to weak character development, though some appreciated its environmental themes. Madame Web and Joker 2 proved that even comic book heavyweights can falter with convoluted plots and misguided artistic choices.

Gaming: A Banner Year for VR and Nostalgia

Video games continued their evolution in 2024, with virtual reality offering immersive experiences and nostalgic titles delivering fresh takes on beloved classics. It was a year that kept gamers hooked and hungry for more.

Undisputed , the long-awaited boxing game, finally hit consoles, reigniting love for the sport in a digital realm.

, the long-awaited boxing game, finally hit consoles, reigniting love for the sport in a digital realm. VR Gaming revolutionized connectivity and creativity, with standout titles like Cabin Fever and interactive platforms like Horizon Worlds allowing gamers to customize their digital universes.

TV: The Era of Expanded Universes

Television kept the nerd culture alive in 2024 with bold storytelling and expansive universes. Whether revisiting fan-favorite franchises or exploring fresh narratives, TV gave us plenty to binge.

Skeleton Crew, a Star Wars spinoff, stood out with its “Goonies meets Jedi” vibe, exploring the galaxy from a youthful perspective. Meanwhile:

X-Men ’97 brought the animated classics into a modern lens, keeping fans glued to their screens.

brought the animated classics into a modern lens, keeping fans glued to their screens. Agatha: Coven of Chaos kept the Marvel magic alive, while The Last of Us redefined how video games translate to television drama.

Comics and Collectibles: A Year of Rare Finds

For fans of comics and collectibles, 2024 was a goldmine of nostalgia and creativity. Whether scouring stores for rare finds or celebrating innovative collaborations, collectors had plenty to love.

From rediscovering the grit of comics like The Last Ronin to celebrating new collaborations (Lego and Nike), 2024 catered to collectors and casual fans alike. The Avengers Tower Lego Set became a must-have item for enthusiasts, while Spider Punk merchandise stole the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere.

Cultural Observations: The Nerd Flag Flies High

Nerd culture isn’t just thriving—it’s defining mainstream entertainment. From cinematic universes to gaming innovations, 2024 proved that geeky passions unite generations and shape the future of storytelling.

2024 reminded us that nerd culture is no longer a niche. Whether it’s Lego becoming high art or Marvel tapping legends like Denzel Washington, this year showed us that geeky passions can unite generations. As escapism blurs with reality, genres like dystopian sci-fi feel more relevant than ever.

As we turn the page to 2025, the Certified Squad promises to stay on the pulse of nerd culture. From blockbuster movies to epic collectibles, the best is yet to come. Until then, keep geeking out.