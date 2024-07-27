Non-Spoiler Review For: “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Don’t worry, our review of “Deadpool And Wolverine” won’t spoil the movie for you. Maximum Effort! Check it out.

By Chris “Boogie” Brown

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is the third entry in this successful franchise, directed by Shawn Levy (“Real Steel,” “Free Guy”). Ryan Reynolds returns as Deadpool, but is now joined by the legendary Hugh Jackman back in the iconic role of Wolverine.

As the film begins, Wade Wilson hangs up his Deadpool costume to take on a more normal, civilian life. However, when an existential threat arises, Wade is recruited to suit up once again, find a certain someone (wink wink), and convince that person to help him save the world as he knew it. The less you know about this film going in, the better off you will be.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is an extremely fun and entertaining film that delivers exactly what I expected. The Deadpool films have always been comedic in tone, but I found this entry to be the funniest of the trilogy by far. With a screenplay that is certainly tongue-in-cheek, this movie is very self-aware of what it is and features jokes, gags, and fourth wall breaks delivered at a fast and furious pace. If you loved “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2,” you will undoubtedly love this one as well.

The film’s jokes aim at everything and everyone involved, from the actors’ real lives to 20th Century Fox, Disney, the MCU, and more. Avoiding spoilers for this film is highly recommended. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is packed with major cameos, surprises, and Easter eggs that will hit even harder if you experience them for the first time on the big screen.

This is the first MCU film with an R rating. Any fears that the content would be watered down due to Disney being Marvel’s parent company can be put to rest. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is the most adult-oriented MCU film you will have ever seen, not just in terms of language but also because of the gratuitous violence on display in its fierce action sequences. Although the film’s violence maintains a somewhat over-the-top feel, there is plenty of hard-hitting action, gore, and blood on screen.

The ensemble cast does a fine job in their roles. However, the film’s co-leads are the biggest attraction here, and they both steal the show. The buddy-cop level of chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman is off the charts. Ryan Reynolds slips right back into the role of Deadpool effortlessly, reminding us that he knows this character like the back of his hand. From his comedic timing and delivery to his action prowess, Reynolds once again nails it in the third chapter of this Deadpool trilogy.

Additionally, Hugh Jackman does a phenomenal job in his return and seems to be having the most fun he’s ever had portraying Wolverine. While his portrayal here isn’t as dramatic or soulful as his masterful turn in 2017’s “Logan,” Jackman still brings versatility, emotional sincerity, and a ton of brutal, Wolverine-centric action. Jackman’s wholehearted effort in this film, at his age and length of time in the role, reinforces that he is one of the greatest to ever suit up in live-action superhero films.

If I had any gripes, the pacing of the story felt a bit rushed due to everything the film was trying to accomplish in its roughly two-hour runtime. Lastly, while the film’s villains were serviceable, they weren’t very memorable and were largely secondary to the film’s co-leads and epic surprises.

Despite those minor gripes, I still had an absolute blast with this film. No, it doesn’t take itself seriously, and due to its irreverent nature, it is not designed to be a dramatic exploration into the psyche of these characters. However, it does entertain by delivering clever humor, mind-blowing cameos and surprises, exciting thrills, and blistering action sequences. That is exactly what I wanted going into this film, and that is exactly what this film delivered.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” ultimately does for the Fox/Marvel universe what “Spider-Man: No Way Home” did for the Sony/Marvel universe. It serves as a fitting love letter to the origins of where these cinematic portrayals came from. Director Shawn Levy has presented us with a film that is insanely fun, exciting, and full of fan service, yet still manages to transition into a heartfelt story about purpose and the importance of family.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is now playing in theaters everywhere and is one of my favorite films of the year. Highly recommended—enjoy!