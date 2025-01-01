Doechii: AllHipHop’s 2024 Lyricist Of The Year

In 2024, Doechii was like a rocket ship, straight to the stars.

It’s been a long time coming for Doechii—what must have felt like an eternity for the 26-year old. But when she finally broke through, it was as if she were a version of the Kool-Aid Man, bursting onto the scene with unapologetic force. The Tampa, Florida-born singer/rapper emerged victorious in 2024, proving to be more than just an artist—she became the ultimate disruptive force.

No disrespect to anyone else, but Doechii was a breath of fresh air in a room we didn’t even realize had grown stale. A true student of the game, she honored her inspirations while refusing to be confined by them. She brought a fresh perspective without ever feeling like she was wearing a mask or being performative. Doechii’s authenticity was her superpower.

Her debut, Alligator Bites Never Heal, was marketed as a mixtape, but it was an album with all the trimmings. It did what her cult classics such as Coven Music Session Vol. 1 and Oh the Places You’ll Go didn’t—place her firmly on the commercial stage. The moment was monumental for diehard fans like us, who’d been quietly rooting for her for years. Back then, it was hard to predict whether she’d fully emerge into the mainstream. While she shared some qualities with other artists who blend singing and rapping, she also carried an abrasiveness that appealed to hardcore Hip-Hop purists.

At the same time, Doechii’s music captured the feelings and experiences of a young Black woman with unmatched relatability. She did so without alienating all audiences or pandering to anyone. Instead, she invited everyone into her world, and they joined her joyously, celebrating what could very well be the rise of a future great.

In a Kendrick Lamar-driven world, many—including this author—wondered if Kendrick might be the last G.O.A.T. But Doechii gives us hope for the future of Hip-Hop. She’s got a big vibrant personality and commitment to authenticity. She challenges norms, discussing topics like mental health, empowerment and individuality. But it never feels forced. She embodies excellence, traditional values, creativity and the boldness to expand the universe that is Hip-Hop.

Lastly, congratulations are in order, because that “mixtape” has Doechii up for three big 2025 Grammy nominations: Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and, of course, Best Rap Album.

Here are some lyrics:

“Wrist watch, drip drop, labels want the TikToks, now I’m makin’ TikTok music, what the f###?/

I need cleanse, need a detox, but we ain’t got time to stop, the charts need us”

– “DENIAL IS A RIVER”

“Whoopsie, made a oopsie/One-hundred thousand dollar “oops” made me loopy/I ain’t a killer but don’t push me/Don’t wanna have to turn a n#### guts into soup beans”

– “DENIAL IS A RIVER”

“Freaky little, sneaky little, creepy little wack b####/Creepin’ on me, speakin’ on me, sleepin’ on me, mattress/Now I got some bands to burn and bars to bend ’em backwards/It’s time to wake ’em up ’cause they been sleepin’ on the tracklist/Body so attractive/Y’all be giving catfish/Log ’em off the web and every gangster’s giving actress / Gangster’s giving actress and all these fake activists/Leave me baffled, bewildered, relax a bit.”

– “CATFISH”

“But bougie mean she freaky, c##########, Dalai Lama /

Doechii cooler than a fan, but she get hotter than a sauna /

Take a trip out of Japan and I tsunami her v##### /

Wine and dine her, Benihana, I’m the new hip-hop Madonna /

I’m the new hip-hop Madonna, I’m the trap Grace Jones /

I don’t know what type of m###########’ crack they on /

I’m like Carrie Bradshaw with a back brace on /

I been carrying you b###### now for way too long /

I’m a Black b####, purple c### /

Stack chips, smoke a blunt /

All beef gets smoked”

– “NISSAN ALTIMA”

“Get Top on the phone /

Tell him it’s a wrap n#### /

Get Top on the phone /

Tell him it’s all rap, n#### /

Say it’s real, and it’s rap /

And it boom, and it bap /

And it bounce, and it clap /

And it’s house, and it’s trap /

It’s everything /

I’m everything!”

– “BOOM BAP”