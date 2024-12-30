Kendrick Lamar: AllHipHop’s 2024 Rapper Of The Year

What Is There Left to Say About Kendrick Lamar? Plenty. At the end of 2023, Kendrick Lamar was living in relative obscurity—likely enjoying family life and basking in his successes. But those who know the Compton native, a sharp-witted Gemini with fierce lyrics, understand that he can be set off at any moment. And when […]

What Is There Left to Say About Kendrick Lamar?

Plenty.

At the end of 2023, Kendrick Lamar was living in relative obscurity—likely enjoying family life and basking in his successes. But those who know the Compton native, a sharp-witted Gemini with fierce lyrics, understand that he can be set off at any moment. And when J. Cole declared Drake, himself, and Kendrick as “the big three,” on “First Person Shooter” it lit a fuse.

That fuse was a slow, measured burn to a career-defining beef that’s been brewing for about a decade. It seemed like Cole set off, but it is highly possible – likely even – that those bars just served as justification for getting medieval on Drake. Nevertheless, after testing the temperature, Cole quietly tip-toed out of the room, which proved to be his saving grace. This was deep.

“Think I won’t drop the location/ I still got PTSD, motherf##k the big three, it’s just big me.”

“Yeah, get up with me, f– sneak dissing/ ‘First Person Shooter’/ I hope they came with three switches.”

“…‘Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ that’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see ‘Pet Sematary.’”

Dot’s feature appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” set off a subsequent chain of events into an unprecedented cultural moment in Hip-Hop. A proverbial civil war ensued, dividing fans and factions in ways we’ve rarely seen before. It got ugly.

But here’s the truth: it didn’t matter whose side you were on. It did not matter if you did not believe in the depth of artistry. It did not matter what you felt. Kendrick Lamar’s impact became undeniable, a cultural phenomenon that simultaneously served as a rallying cry for some, a wake-up call for others, and history in the making for everyone else. You were having that conversation wherever you were, how ever old you were or social status you are.

From a lyrical standpoint, Kendrick reintroduced dense, bar-heavy, nuanced, and intricate flows. Each song was layered with “Easter eggs,” creating a soundscape akin to a sonic murder mystery. The level of detail was staggering. “Euphoria” was my most listened to song of 2024 and “6:16 in LA” would have been right there if it was offered on DSPs. Detractors (also known as haters) might dismiss it as overthinking—seeing things that aren’t there—but in reality, it was a testament to Kendrick’s artistry. It made me, and many others, revisit his catalog with a deeper appreciation for his genius. From the K-Dot era, to the breakout with Dr. Dre, to TDE and Black Hippy and now pgLang, the man has established himself as a creative GOAT.

But we saw this goat come off the mountain, into the valley.

The lawsuits soon came. The return shots fired. And, the pleas copped. But Kendrick did what everyone hoped he would to solidify the year: he dropped an album. GNX hit out of nowhere and cleared the table. It was the final stamp on his dominance. Like “Not Like Us,” the album charted high, with multiple songs storming the charts and eclipsing nearly every release around that time. GNX delivered a blend of styles—celebratory, gritty, and unmistakably West Coast. It reintroduced dancing and vibrant energy while emphatically re-centering the culture in the West.

Some even argued it did so with such authority that the West might hold the crown for years to come. Numerous new names have been introduced. Dody6, Lefty Gunplay, Wallie the Sensei, Siete7x, AzChike, Hitta J3, YoungThreat; and PeysohIf all appear on GNX. If a further reference point is needed, rewatch The Pop Out: Ken & Friends in its entirety.

When the dust settled, the so-called “big three” were no more. Kendrick had firmly established himself as the one. For those who truly love Hip-Hop, the shift was seismic—a defining moment for a new era. In Hip-Hop’s 51st year, Kendrick reminded us that hope, passion and greatness still exist within the culture at the highest levels.

This renaissance, of course, does not rely solely on Kendrick Lamar. There are countless rappers, lyricists, and MCs getting busy at both the underground and commercial levels. But every movement needs a catalyst to restore order. In 2024, that catalyst was Kendrick Lamar.

Epilogue: Kendrick Lamar’s contributions in 2024 reaffirm the need for heartier conversation in Hip-Hop. Like it or loathe it, he is a defining voice of our generation. He has not only enriched Hip-Hop with his groundbreaking artistry but also used his influence to inspire people. As the world continues to grapple with challenges, Kendrick’s music, activism, and leadership offer a blueprint for how Hip-Hop can be both a mirror and a guide.

Chuck Creekmur aka Jigsaw is the co-founder and CEO of AllHipHop.