Angel Reese Shuts Down Haters After Buying House At 22

Angel Reese bought her first house at 22 and used the moment to respond to critics who once claimed she couldn’t afford her rent.

The 22-year-old Chicago Sky forward revealed on Tuesday (April 15) that she’s officially a homeowner.

Reese took to Instagram, posting a photo from her kitchen while holding a giant house key.

“Retired my momma,” she shared. “Became a homeowner. All at 22. So blessed.”

She didn’t stop there. Reese followed up with a post on X, formerly Twitter, aimed squarely at those who questioned her finances.

“they said ‘she need to cover up’ so i went cover on VOGUE,” she wrote. “they said ‘she can’t afford her rent’ so i went & bought a house thank yaaaa.”

The milestone comes just months after Angel Reese paid off her mother’s mortgage, a personal goal she’d long dreamed of.

“2 BIG things off my vision board,” she noted, referring to both achievements happening within the first four months of 2025.

Reese’s clapback was a direct response to online chatter that her WNBA salary couldn’t cover her reported $8,000 monthly rent.

But her income stretches far beyond the court. With endorsement deals from Reebok, Hershey’s, Beats by Dr. Dre and Good American, plus her podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese has built a brand that pays.

The LSU alum has become one of the most marketable young athletes in sports, and her latest move only adds to her growing legacy.