Eriq La Salle Is Back—And He’s Flipping the Script From “Coming To America” To “ER” To Police Dramas

Eriq La Salle returns to TV with “On Call,” a gripping police drama that challenges perceptions, redefines law enforcement storytelling, and proves why he’s still one of Hollywood’s most dynamic talents.

Quierra Luck talks to the legendary actor Eriq La Salle about his new project.

Eriq La Salle, the man who made Dr. Peter Benton a TV icon on ER, is stepping into a bold new role with On Call, a police drama that redefines law enforcement storytelling. This time, he’s taking on the role of Sergeant Lasman—a character designed to keep audiences guessing.

“We all think we know people, right?” La Salle shared in a recent virtual sit-down. “My character embodies that idea. You think you’ve got him figured out—so does Arman. But by the end of the season, you realize, ‘Nah, we were running on perception, not facts.’”

It’s a role that challenges both him and the audience, forcing viewers to question their assumptions in real time.

The Evolution of a Master Craftsman

La Salle’s commitment to his craft runs deep. Reflecting on his early days at Juilliard, he recalled the school’s tough-love approach to training actors.

“As an 18-year-old Black kid at Juilliard, they didn’t value who I was,” he admitted. “Their goal was to break everyone down—Black, white, didn’t matter. But for African Americans, it felt like they were stripping away everything that made me, me.”

At NYU, he found a different philosophy. “They said, ‘Be you. That’s what makes you great.’” That perspective shaped how he approaches acting today—melding technique with authenticity. His advice to the next generation? “I don’t want to see you act—I want to see you.”

Learning the Business of Hollywood

La Salle’s career took a pivotal turn when he connected with Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, who mentored him on the industry’s business side.

“Dick put me on game about mentorship, responsibility, the bigger picture,” La Salle recalled. That lesson stuck. Now, he’s passing it forward, ensuring young actors and creatives coming up behind him have the tools to thrive.

From Drama to Comedy—And Everything in Between

While La Salle is best known for his dramatic work, fans still remember him as Darryl Jenks—Prince Akeem’s too-slick rival in Coming to America. That role proved he had comedic chops, too.

“Comedy, drama—it’s all about depth,” he said, laughing about how that role added another layer to his career.

Staying Real, Staying Hungry

At the core of it all, La Salle’s approach to his craft remains simple: stay real, stay hungry, and keep learning.

“I don’t care about what I’ve done,” he said. “Every time I step into something new—whether it’s acting, directing, producing—I come in as a student.”

That mindset has kept him evolving. “When I started directing, I didn’t walk in like, ‘I got this.’ I had to humble myself and learn what it really meant to be a director.”

Eriq La Salle’s journey continues to inspire, proving that reinvention is the key to longevity in Hollywood.

For more on On Call and La Salle’s approach to storytelling, check out the full interview.